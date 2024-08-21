This came in statements he made after meeting in the Kremlin in the capital, Moscow, with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is on an official visit to Russia.

Putin noted that trade relations between Russia and China are developing rapidly.

He continued: “There are large-scale joint plans and economic and humanitarian projects between our two countries that will continue for many years,” according to what was reported by the Anadolu News Agency.

In turn, he told me that Russia has shown stable economic growth over the past 12 years under Putin’s leadership.

He stressed that relations between the two countries have reached an “unprecedented” level, adding: “We are ready to implement the agreements we have reached with you at the highest levels and to expand this cooperation continuously.”

It is noteworthy that Russia and China have concluded several agreements in areas such as energy, logistics, customs, education and chemistry, within the framework of Li’s visit to Moscow.