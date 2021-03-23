Russian President Vladimir Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Russian vaccine on Tuesday, March 23. It is reported by RIA News…

The head of state announced his vaccination the day before during a meeting on vaccination issues. At the same time, he announced the reliability and effectiveness of all three domestic vaccines against COVID-19 and instructed them to present developers for state awards.

After Putin’s announcement, the Kremlin clarified that the president’s vaccination would not be a public event. He also said that the Kremlin would not disclose the name of the vaccine, as all Russian drugs are reliable and effective.

Earlier, when asked about the timing of Putin’s vaccination, the Kremlin replied that the president is following the vaccination plan. In February, Putin clarified that he was scheduled to be vaccinated against influenza and pneumococcus and that he could not be vaccinated at the same time.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 18, however, for categories of citizens from risk groups, the vaccine was available from December 5. Vaccination is done mainly with the two-component vaccine “Sputnik V”. It became the world’s first registered SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.