Putin was surprised by the request of the Hero of Russia to give his squad a T-90 tank instead of a vacation

Russian President Vladimir Putin was surprised by the act of the Hero of Russia, who asked for a T-90 tank for his crew. The head of state spoke about this at the awards ceremony for military personnel. A video from the event was published by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Vladimir Putin presented the participants of the Russian special operation (SVO) in Ukraine with the Gold Star medals of the Hero of Russia on December 19. The ceremony took place at the National Defense Control Center on Frunzenskaya Embankment.

I didn’t ask for any money or a ticket. (…) The tank asked! And a reward for your commander. Simply amazing. Be sure to say hi to him Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin named a quality characteristic only of the Russian army

During the ceremony, Putin named a quality characteristic only of the Russian army – not to forget about your comrades in arms, giving another example. The head of state spoke about the request of one of the soldiers to award his commander, while the military man did not know that the crew had already been nominated for awards.

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev / RIA Novosti

“What is your most reliable comrade in arms (…). I didn’t know anything, but I didn’t forget about you, my comrades in arms. I don’t even know, it’s probably only typical for Russia,” the president said, calling the military man a real man.

The head of state also emphasized that Russian military personnel have to operate in a difficult combat situation, overcoming serious challenges. “But I know your mood, the mood of all our soldiers and commanders. And therefore I am confident: we will definitely achieve our goals, we will reliably protect our people, the sovereignty and security of the Motherland,” the president addressed the military.

The President noted the competent actions of the Russian military

As part of a conversation with participants in the ceremony for the Day of Heroes of the Fatherland, Vladimir Putin said that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces) act competently during the SVO. He also noted that the West will never be able to crush Russia. “Nothing will work out for them. Never,” the president stated.

Photo: Evgeny Biyatov / RIA Novosti

Earlier, he was amazed by the exploits of the soldiers in a special military operation. According to him, Russian military personnel have the same fortitude and character that distinguished the defenders of the Fatherland during the Second World War.

Their exploits are truly amazing, the whole country is proud of them Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The head of state also named the number of Heroes of Russia among those mobilized. According to the state, this is 14 people. The President noted that among those mobilized there are many professionals. He also emphasized that it was an honor for him to present the “Golden Stars” of Heroes of Russia to military personnel.