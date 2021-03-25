Russian President Vladimir Putin, while visiting the new building of the Children’s Musical Theater of a Young Actor in Moscow, was surprised by a photograph of Russian singer Nikolai Baskov. Rossiyskaya Gazeta drew attention to this.

During his visit to the institution, the head of state saw photographs of young artists on the walls. The artistic director and founder of the theater, Alexander Fedorov, told the president that one of the first students was Nikolai Baskov.

“Did you also have a Basque young fighter course here?” Putin asked. Fedorov replied that the future Russian singer studied in the theater from 10 to 16 years old. In the photograph, Basque is captured at the time of the performance of the closing song.

