One of the unexpected effects of the civilization of surveillance – that form of alliance between large tech companies and government apparatus to suck the data of unaware citizens – is that this “surveillance” ends up surveilling also… dictators.

We learn this in great detail, albeit incidentally, in a book by Byron Tau just published in America, Means of Control: How the Hidden Alliance of Tech and Government Is Creating a New American Surveillance State: American military and intelligence agencies can track Vladimir Putin's movements using data on the phones of those around him.

Knowing where the tyrant is exactly, always, in real time, is configured, from the point of view of deterrence, as a specific weapon against dictatorships. In the United States, Tau reconstructs, a program has been created that allows the movement of almost all people in the world to be tracked using cell phone data. Software developers had access to this data thanks to the collection of advertising companies when they target their ads, that is, when they specifically target certain audiences, based on their interests. Unexpected effect: with this, one of the disturbing and dangerous capabilities of “surveillance capitalism” – to use a famous title by Soshana Zuboff – you also have the possibility of tracking dictators. Keep them in cages. Putin apparently cannot defend himself from this. In a scenario where the medium-range missiles given to Ukraine have already demonstrated the ability to strike deep strikes behind enemy lines.

How the program works is simple: the data has an “anonymous” advertising identifier that is assigned to each mobile phone and, if in the hands of security agencies, can be used to track the movements of smartphone users around the world. This is obviously an extremely disturbing possibility when it is used to repress dissent, and it happens tragically often, as a thousand cases (from the murder of Jamal Khashoggi to others) demonstrate. But it is also being used to control the enemy, the totalitarian states and their crazy leaders.

The idea, or at least the practical implementation of this program, came to IT consultant Mike Yeagley in 2019. Yeagley held a series of presentations to American intelligence agencies using the example of a very successful app, the dating service widely used in the LGBTQ community, Grindr. Then the explanation was aimed at protecting the American apparatus. The same things that Grindr collected were actually trawled from a number of other apps: the IP address of the phone, the version of the operating system, who the telecom operator is, in fact all the main technical settings of the phone and its exact GPS coordinates. Yeagley essentially showed that the geodata that Grindr collects on any citizen can easily identify employees of the Pentagon, the CIA, the FBI. In essence it would make it possible to know where American service employees go.

Yeagley, the magazine now reports Wired, had the company he worked for at the time, Planet Risk, develop an information collection method that some of its users renamed, not without irony, ADINT, because it collates the methods of open source intelligence (OSINT) and those of advertising extraction (unaware) of data from citizens. The resulting software is called “Locomotive”. Even before arriving at Planet Risk, Yeagle worked for another company, PlaceIQ, which had received an investment from the CIA's venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel. To do various things, social media monitoring services, geospatial data collection.

Locomotives – the total cost to make a small presentation was 600 thousand dollars, financed by two Pentagon research bodies – was used by the US services against ISIS in Syria. But programmers immediately understood that it was very easy to track the phones of many, if not all, those who move around Putin: Russian security and counterintelligence protect themselves, but everyone else does not. Drivers, security personnel, political aides and other support personnel of the Russian president. Soon Planet Risk learned virtually every move of the Kremlin dictator.

Locomotive was later called VISR (Virtual Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and inspired several, especially Israeli, surveillance companies, Insanet, Patternz and Rayzone. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, like any citizen of our time, is in a cage. But in this glass cage anyone can end up as a victim or executioner.