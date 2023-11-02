Melikov reported to Putin about the punishment for riot participants in Makhachkala

All participants in the riots at Makhachkala airport will be prosecuted under criminal and administrative charges. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said that he reported this to Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not advocate punishing everyone without trial.

I call for what Vladimir Vladimirovich said, what the head of the Investigative Committee said – to objectively investigate and objectively punish, first of all, those who organized, provoked this event and involved people in it Sergey Melikovhead of Dagestan

Melikov promised the president that the guilty would not escape responsibility, and the innocent would not be subjected to it.

The Kremlin supported the head of the region in the matter of punishing the rioters. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that this is Melikov’s prerogative. “He is engaged in restoring order in his region after such an incident,” a Kremlin spokesman said.

On November 1, former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Khabib Nurmagomedov shared on his social networks a publication by European freestyle wrestling champion Makhmud Magomedov, who asked “not to ruin the fate of young guys and punish them demonstrably,” and also to mitigate their responsibility to administrative. “Allah is forgiving and loves those who forgive,” Nurmagomedov responded to the fighter’s post.

In response to this, Melikov emphasized that he personally knows the ex-fighter and respects him, but everyone is equal before the law. “Still, there is a law, and there is responsibility, and before the law, both you and I, and those who were on Sunday are equal,” he noted, clarifying that not everyone will bear responsibility, but those who organized pogroms and encroached on for the lives of police officers.

Putin said that the unrest in Dagestan was provoked, among other things, by Ukrainian and Western intelligence services

On October 30, the president held an urgent meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies, at which the pogroms in Makhachkala were discussed.

The events in Makhachkala last night were inspired, including through social networks. Last but not least, from the territory of Ukraine. By the hands of Western intelligence agencies Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to the head of state, Kyiv and the Western countries covering it must be held accountable for attempting to provoke unrest in Russia.

Hundreds of Dagestanis staged a pogrom at Makhachkala airport and demanded the expulsion of Jews arriving from Israel

On the evening of October 29, an aggressive crowd of residents of the republic broke into Uytash airport. The men were awaiting the arrival of a flight from Tel Aviv. Shouting “Allahu Akbar” and holding Palestinian flags, they blocked the entrance to the facility and then conducted a search of the premises. Protesters checked the passports of passengers in cars leaving the airport, looking for people who had flown in from Israel.

In addition, many men ran out onto the airfield and began to inspect all the planes until riot police arrived on the scene.

According to the regional Ministry of Health, a total of 23 people were injured. 18 of them received minor injuries and were sent home after receiving outpatient care. Two victims were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries. Most of the wounded are police officers.

As a result of the pogroms, damage amounting to 285 million rubles was caused, said the Secretary of State of the Republic of Dagestan and State Duma deputy Khizri Abakarov.