Defense Minister Shoigu reported to Putin about the heroic battle near Urozhainy

The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, reported to the country’s President Vladimir Putin about the heroic battle at Urozhainy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this during a briefing, reports TASS.

The head of state’s press secretary noted that the minister spoke about the battle in every detail.

In addition, Peskov recalled that deputy platoon commander Ivan Kalashnikov, call sign Bolshoi, was nominated by Shoigu for the title of Hero of Russia.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that Kalashnikov “skillfully led his subordinates, took on the main heat of the battle, and conducted constant aimed fire at the attackers.”

On September 25, a video circulated showing how five Russian servicemen repelled an attack by Ukrainian attack aircraft.

The fighters said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) made two attempts during the day to attack a Russian stronghold with superior forces. The enemy failed to break through the defenses of the 37th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade.