After the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin was constantly in touch with the heads of law enforcement agencies and received reports on the preparation and detention of terrorists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin on March 31.

“Then the work continued in the morning. And meetings, and the president is constantly, as they say, sitting on the remote control. Leaders, primarily at that time of law enforcement agencies, contact him directly,” said a Kremlin representative.

The heads of law enforcement agencies reported to the head of state on how the detention was prepared and how it took place, Peskov added. He clarified that that night was sleepless for Putin.

“At such moments, no one has time to sleep, especially the head of state,” summed up the Kremlin representative.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. Terrorists in camouflage burst into the building, started shooting and set fire to the concert hall. On March 30, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow Region reported that 144 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack, including five children. The number of victims increased to 551.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had contacts on the Ukrainian side.

Nine people were arrested, including four direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack. All four are foreign citizens.