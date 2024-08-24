Putin discussed the situation in the Kursk region with the Chief of the General Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the leadership of the Joint Group of Forces, during which he was briefed on the progress of military operations in the Kursk region. The announcement appeared on the website of the head of state.

«[Владимир Путин] received reports from the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff Sergei Rudskoy on countering the enemy forces that invaded the territory of the Kursk region and the measures taken to destroy them, as well as on the current results of the special military operation,” the statement said.

Putin also discussed the situation by telephone and listened to reports on the operational situation prepared by the commanders of the troop groups. It is noted that the meeting took place in one of the command posts of the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Russia has responded to the address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recorded at the site of the start of the invasion of the Kursk region. According to the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, it is a provocation.