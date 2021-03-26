Dmitry Nosov, a member of the public oversight commission of the Public Chamber and the founder of the anti-alcohol and drug anti-alcohol movement, Dmitry Nosov, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring rapper Morgenstern to justice. He announced this on his page in Instagram…

According to him, in his songs, the rapper openly promotes drugs, child pornography, encourages girls to take pornographic actions. “The public, opinion leaders are outraged: we receive millions of requests asking to sort out the issue. But probably only you can figure it out. [Владимир Путин]”, – said Nosov.

He also asked the Russian president to contact the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Presidential Administration or the country’s government to bring Morgenstern to justice.

In his address, Nosov also called on Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to figure out why the artist did not serve in the army, and asked to consider the possibility of calling the rapper into the ranks of the Armed Forces.

Earlier, the Kirovsky District Court of Ufa recovered 300 thousand rubles from the rapper Morgenstern for plagiarizing a song by Oleg Likhachev “Vladimir Putin is great.” In addition, the court forbade the use of a piece of music by Morgenstern without the author’s permission.