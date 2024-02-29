Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western powers on Thursday of the “real” risk of nuclear war in the event of an escalation in the conflict in Ukraine.in his speech to the Nation to define the country's priorities, two weeks before presidential elections without competition.

Putin welcomed the advance of his troops on the Ukrainian front and warned of the “tragic consequences” if any Western country sent soldiers to Kiev, after French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned this possibility last week.

These countries “discussed the possibility of sending Western military contingents to Ukraine (…) But the consequences of these interventions would actually be more tragic,” Putin declared before the Russian political elite at the Gostiny Dvor, a congress palace near the Red square of moscu.

“They should realize that we also have weapons capable of hitting targets on their territory. “Everything they invent right now, in addition to scaring the world, is a real threat of a conflict in which nuclear weapons are used, which means the destruction of civilization,” he said.

“Don't you understand that?” the president asked himself during this speech that lasted a little more than two hours.

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a training exercise operated by the British armed forces.

'Multiply' military capabilities

The Kremlin leader appeared in a better position than a year ago, when his troops were carrying out humiliating retreats in southern and northeastern Ukraine after a failed attempt to take kyiv in the spring of 2022.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, during his speech at the G20 Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

But since then, heUkraine's summer counteroffensive failed and its forces are now on the defensivewith a shortage of ammunition, and outnumbered by more numerous and better armed Russian soldiers.

In mid-February, Moscow forces took the fortified town of Avdiivka on the Eastern Front and continue their offensive in this sector.

“The military capabilities of the (Russian) armed forces have multiplied. They are advancing steadily in several areas” of the front, Putin congratulated himself on Thursday, adding that “the absolute majority of the Russian people” supports the military campaign in Ukraine.

The soldiers deployed in Ukraine “will not retreat, they will not fail, they will not betray,” the president promised at the conclusion of his speech.

The president also praised “the flexibility and resilience” of the Russian economy, which, despite the avalanche of Western sanctions, is resisting. and has focused on war machinery and the Asian market.

The decline in foreign aid is already weakening Ukraine's position on the battlefield. Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko. EFE

Silence about Navalni

In his speeches to the Nation, Putin usually takes stock of the previous year and sets the country's strategic directions.

As usual, on Thursday he used this platform to attack the West, presented as the depraved enemy of the “traditional values” officially defended by the Kremlin.

Navalny in a Moscow prison on February 2, 2022. Photo: Handout / MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE / AFP

“A family with many children has to be the norm,” he launched, in a context of serious demographic problems in the country, accentuated by the assault on Ukraine and the flight abroad of hundreds of thousands of people.



Putin also assured that the fight against poverty in Russia was one of his priorities and welcomed the reduction in “alcohol consumption” in the country.

The speech took place on the eve of the funeral in Moscow of his main opponent, the anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16 in prison under opaque circumstances.

Putin, who never pronounces Navalny's name, has not yet commented on this death, which caused a stir inside and outside the country.



In the midst of the presidential campaign for the March 15-17 elections, Putin has multiplied his media appearances since the beginning of the year: he was recently seen handing out medals or aboard a bomber of the Russian nuclear deterrent forces.

AFP