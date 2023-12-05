Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

With love from Moscow: Vladimir Putin highlights the once good relations between Russia and Germany. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Vladimir Putin is using an appearance in front of new ambassadors to appeal to Germany’s conscience. He leaves out the reason for the relationship going cold.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin has a special relationship with Germany. During his time with the Russian secret service, the current Kremlin chief was stationed in Dresden for several years. His younger daughter was born in the Saxon capital. He understands and speaks the complicated language.

Putin on Germany: “Frozen state relations are not beneficial for you”

Perhaps that is why Putin is particularly hard hit by the fact that Berlin has joined Western sanctions against Russia because of the war in Ukraine. At an official meeting to swear in around two dozen new foreign ambassadors, the 71-year-old spoke in detail about the once close ties between the two countries. And it really spoke to Germany’s conscience without going into the bloody cause of the division.

“The currently frozen state relations with Russia, which, as I would like to point out, did not originate with us, are neither beneficial for us nor for you. In my opinion, especially not for Germany,” Putin said from the Russian News Agency TASS quoted, who distributed a short video excerpt of his appearance on her Telegram channel.

These statements are interpreted in the report to mean that, according to Putin, Germany is suffering the most from the current ice age. The agency’s headline literally reads: “Germany suffers the most”. For a news agency, however, this is an unusual exaggeration of a political statement.

Putin on relations with Germany: All of Europe has benefited from cooperation

In fact, the traffic light government had to quickly procure raw materials such as oil and gas at higher prices and establish new partnerships. So far, supply has been ensured in Germany – but the price cannot be measured in euros alone. Ultimately, the Federal Republic appears to be more internally divided than it has been since reunification, although the attitude towards Russia seems to play a role that should not be underestimated.

In his speech, the Russian president mentioned that there had been “pragmatic, objective cooperation” between Moscow and Berlin and Bonn for almost half a century. Not only would the two countries have benefited from this, but also the entire European continent.

“Energy in particular has always been an attractive area for bilateral cooperation,” Putin referred to one of Russia’s core competencies and highlighted the advantages for what was once the best friend in the West: “Our country has been supplying Germany reliably, without interruption and at affordable, appropriate prices for decades prices with environmentally friendly gas, oil and other energy products and raw materials.”

Putin and Nord Stream: Kremlin boss recalls explosions on gas pipelines

This relationship was literally undermined, “including through sabotage of Nord Stream.” With this, Putin recalled the explosions in the Baltic Sea that destroyed three of the four gas supply lines last September. The background is still not entirely clear, but one trace seems to lead to Ukraine.

By mentioning the alleged attack on the gas pipeline, Putin is apparently trying to play one of the most important supporters of the neighboring state, which was attacked by his army, against Ukraine. In any case, he continued to decorate the shared past between Russia and Germany in the most beautiful colors.

Visiting Vladimir Putin: FDP politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (5th from left) is among the two dozen new ambassadors in Moscow. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Russia and Germany: Berlin and the dangerous dependence on Putin

“Russia, I would like to emphasize, has always been committed to building Russian-German relations on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s interests,” he said. However, the dangerous dependence on Russian supplies that this alliance led Germany to become became clear when gas supplies were severely cut back as a result of Western sanctions.

Moscow postponed maintenance work on the lines in the summer of 2022 to explain the lack of raw materials. The procedure seemed like a farce because a missing turbine was cited as the reason for not resuming operations, but Russia refused to import the component.

Putin’s speech to the ambassadors: Hope for improved cooperation with Great Britain & Co.

According to the English-language online newspaper The Moscow Times Putin also said during his appearance: “These are not easy times.” Addressing the British ambassador, he explained that both countries had built up relations since the end of the Second World War: “But the current state of affairs is known and we should hope that “The situation – in the interests of both countries – is changing for the better.” The United Kingdom is also considered Ukraine’s most important European ally because of its close relations with the USA.

In the direction of the Swedish ambassador, he said that communication had come to a complete standstill. Stockholm is trying to join NATO due to Russian aggression.

Relations with South Korea are also “unfortunately going through a difficult phase”. A few weeks ago, Putin angered Seoul by welcoming North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un. He apparently expects this to be a weapon of war in order to be able to prolong his destructive campaign in Ukraine.

The new German ambassador in Moscow for several months has been the FDP politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, who is one of the harshest critics of Putin in German politics. And that was years before the Ukraine war. He will therefore know how to classify the words he hears very precisely. (mg)