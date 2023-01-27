Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on January 26 that the crimes committed by the Nazis do not prescribe and that his country does everything possible so that they are not repeated, on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Russia “is categorically against the oblivion of crimes of this type, which do not prescribe“Putin said when meeting with the Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar and the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, Alexandr Borodói.

Important contribution to clarify the crimes of Nazism against the Jews

Putin stressed that “of all the Jews exterminated by the Nazis, the majority were precisely citizens of the Soviet Union, which is why it is a common pain for all of us”, and that Russia practices a policy “so that nothing like this happens again in the history of mankind.”

He stressed that the Russian Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate these crimes committed throughout the USSRwhich he considered “an important contribution to clarify the crimes of Nazism against the Jews”.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that this is supported at the international level. Unfortunately, under different excuses, many countries renounce solidarity work in this field. However, regardless of the current political situation, we will continue to do so,” he stressed.

In addition, he recalled that he knows the position of the Jewish community and the Israeli authorities on the role of the Red Army in the victory over Nazism.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appear in the Bundestag today.

We always say that we are ready to do everything possible to find some kind of peaceful solution. We all know that we are children of one God and our desire is that all children live in brotherhood, mutual understanding and friendship, so that people truly respect each other,” Lazar said.

After Germany announced on Wednesday the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev, accused Berlin of definitively renouncing “its historical responsibility”, alluding to the Second World War.

“The Berlin decision means the definitive resignation of the Federal Republic of Germany to recognize the historical responsibility before our people for the terrible crimes of Nazism during the Great Patriotic War that do not prescribe,” he said.

Nechaev added that Berlin put aside “the difficult post-war path of reconciliation between Russians and Germans.”

