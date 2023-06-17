Russian President Vladimir Putin has again issued threats. Speaking at a large-scale international forum in St Petersburg, he said there would be “serious danger” if NATO becomes more involved in the war. The delivery of tanks and armored vehicles from NATO to Kiev is against him. “But we have more nuclear weapons,” Putin says.
