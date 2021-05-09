The Red Square of Moscow was the scene this Sunday of the military parade in commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II. The event was chaired by President Vladimir Putin, who delivered his traditional harangue to the troops before the start of the great parade with the rigorous minute of silence in memory of the fallen. This time the main concern for Putin was not focused on the threat that NATO could eventually pose to Russia but on neo-Nazism.

“History demands learning the lesson and drawing conclusions” from the causes that led to World War II, declared the top Russian leader before the more than 12,000 soldiers trained in Red Square. “But unfortunately, much of the ideology of the Nazis, obsessed with the delusional theory about their exclusivity, is trying to put back into operation and not only by radicals and international terrorist groups,” he added.

In his words, at present “attempts are being made to rewrite history, to justify the misdeeds committed by traitors and criminals, whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians.” Asked who Putin was referring to with his warnings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov pointed out “to neo-Nazi groups in Europe, in apparent reference to Poland and the Baltic republics, and Ukraine.” they raise their heads higher and higher and this phenomenon is unacceptable to us, ”stressed Peskov.

The Russian president also said today that “we will firmly defend our national interests and guarantee the safety of our people.” “The colossal victory – won over Nazi Germany – had historical importance for the whole world, it is a victory that is and will be sacred to our people,” he stressed and assured that “that enemy wanted, not only to overthrow the political system, the Soviet regime, but also destroy us as a state, as a nation, and erase our people from the face of the Earth.

“Almost a century separates us from events when in the center of Europe a monstrous Nazi beast became brash and insolent and gained predatory force. His proclamations of racial and national superiority, his anti-Semitism and Russophobia sounded more and more cynicism, “he proclaimed at the end of his speech.

Almost 200 armored vehicles and units paraded today in commemoration of Victory Day. The Iskander-M tactical nuclear missiles, the more modern tanks, the T-90M and the “Armata” could be seen, also, for the first time, the armored “Taifún”. Despite the bad weather, the airshow could be carried out with the participation of 76 planes and helicopters, one for each year since the end of World War II (1945).

Putin and the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rajmón, the only foreign leader who attended, later made a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, next to the west wall of the Kremlin.