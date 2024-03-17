Vladimir Putinafter the expected plebiscite in the presidential elections in Russia which confirmed him as president with 87% of the votes, he delivers his victory speech at the electoral headquarters in Moscow and warns that “no one succeeds or will succeed in scaring us” and that “all large or grandiose plans envisaged will certainly be realized.” Then send a message to NATO: in the event of a large-scale conflict “the world will be one step away from the third world war”.

“Russia stronger”

The outcome of the elections, the Kremlin leader said, will allow Russia to consolidate its society and become “stronger and more effective”. “We are a united family”, added the president welcomed by the crowd's chorus of “Putin, Putin, Putin”. The president also thanked Russian citizens “for their support and trust” as well as “the soldiers at the front.”

“I owe words of thanks to all our soldiers who committed themselves to fulfilling their duty before their homeland“, he declared, assuring that this election was not a “formality”.

“The small number of complaints” submitted in connection with the elections, Putin said while thanking the volunteers present at his campaign headquarters in Gostiny Dvor, “speaks volumes about the quality of the work.”

“All objectives will be achieved”

Then looking to the future he highlighted: “I can say with absolute confidence that all the rather large, if not grandiose in some sectors, plans that have been conceived and which I recently spoke about in my message to the Federal Assembly, will certainly be implemented and the objectives will certainly be achieved“.

Russia will not be “intimidated” or “crushed”, he added. “It is impossible to intimidate our people” by favorably emphasizing “the strong participation” in the vote in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

“It had no effect”, Putin then claimed, of the 'Noon against Putin' protest called today by the Russian opposition including the leader Yulia Navalnaya. “Whoever damaged the ballot papers must be prosecuted according to the law,” added Putin, who sarcastically underlined that the opposition can only be “praised” for its call to vote at midday.

Truce in Ukraine?

Then commenting on the proposal of one Olympic truce between Russia and Ukraine put forward by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, “I am not aware of this statement by the French president – Putin clarified -. We are ready to consider any proposal, but always, in any situation, we will act in the interests of the Russian Federation”, he stated .

The message to NATO

In the event of a large-scale conflict between Russia and NATO, “the world will be one step away from World War III”, Putin later warned. “I think anything is possible in the modern world, but I have already said, and it is clear to everyone, that it will lead one step away from a third world war. I think almost no one is interested in this.”

Biden or Trump?

As for the upcoming US elections in November, Putin reiterated that “we have no preference for any of the candidates for the presidency of the United States of America. We will work with whoever the voters trust”, he said, underlining that the elections in the Russian Federation they are “democratic”.