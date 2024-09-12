Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that if Westerners allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles obtained by Kiev to strike Russian territory, it would mean that “NATO countries are at war with Russia.”

“If this decision is made, it will mean at least direct involvement of NATO countries in the war in Ukraine. This will change the very nature of the conflict. This will mean that NATO countries are at war with Russia,” Putin said in a video clip posted by a journalist on Telegram.

Ukraine is demanding that its Western backers allow it to strike targets deep inside Russian territory using missiles it has received from them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday criticised the “delay” in deciding on the case.

The United States has so far rejected this, fearing an escalation that could lead to a direct conflict with Russia, especially since both countries are nuclear powers.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Wednesday from Kiev to consider Ukraine’s military demands “urgently.”

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are scheduled to discuss the issue on Friday.