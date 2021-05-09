Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the world is again trying to put into service much of the ideology of Nazism, and warned Russia’s enemies that the country will firmly defend its interests. His address at the parade on Red Square was broadcast First channel…

“The war brought so many unbearable trials, grief and tears that it is impossible to forget it. And there is no forgiveness and excuse for those who again contemplate aggressive plans, ”he warned.

Putin noted that the world continues to try to rewrite history and justify “traitors and criminals.”

“Unfortunately, many of the ideology of the Nazis, those who were obsessed with the delusional theory of their exclusivity, are again trying to put into service,” the Russian leader said. – And not only all sorts of radicals and groups of international terrorists. Today we see a gathering of unbeaten punishers and their followers. “

Earlier in his speech, Putin emphasized the feat in the fight against Nazism “of the Soviet people”.

The solemn military Victory Parade began at 10:00 on Red Square. More than 12 thousand servicemen take part in it. Over 190 units of ground military equipment – samples of the times of the war and modern machines – will pass through the square.