Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped for the impossibility of a global conflict in the world. During an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the head of state warned that otherwise the end of civilization is possible. His words lead TASS…

“The unwillingness to resolve world problems in the twentieth century turned into a catastrophe of World War II. Now such a heated conflict is impossible, I really hope so. This would mean the end of civilization, ”he said.

According to the President of Russia, the situation can develop unpredictably and uncontrollably – there is also the likelihood of encountering a breakdown and a struggle of all against all.

During his speech, Putin also compared the current situation in the world with the 30s of the last century in terms of the scale and nature of challenges and potential threats. “You can agree with this situation, you can disagree, but in many parameters – in terms of the scale and complex systemic nature of challenges, potential threats – a certain analogy still suggests itself,” he added.