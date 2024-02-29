Putin: the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of the consequences of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. He stated this during the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly in Gostiny Dvor. It is broadcast on Telegram– Kremlin channel.

Earlier, the West discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.

According to Putin, now the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic. “They must, in the end, understand that we also have weapons,” the president said. We are also talking about weapons capable of hitting targets on the territory of these countries, he clarified.

In his speech, Putin announced the greatly increased capabilities of the Russian army. According to the head of state, the combat units of the Armed Forces have firmly seized the initiative and are advancing in a number of different directions.