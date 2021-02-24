The authorities have information about provocations being prepared against Russia related to the fight against coronavirus. President Vladimir Putin warned about this, writes TASS…

According to the head of state, they still want to weaken Russia and place it under external control, as is the case with a number of countries in the post-Soviet space.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Western countries of using the COVID-19 pandemic to “punish the unwanted.” “Unfortunately, despite the pandemic and the obvious need to consolidate efforts, some Western colleagues still do not intend to revise their selfish line, abandon forceful approaches, illegitimate methods of blackmail and pressure,” the diplomat emphasized during his speech at the 46th session UN Human Rights Council.