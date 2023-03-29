President Putin: sanctions could negatively affect the Russian economy

Western sanctions on Russia could have a negative impact on the country’s economy, President Vladimir Putin has warned. He is quoted TASS.

“The illegitimate restrictions imposed on the Russian economy in the medium term can really have a negative impact on it,” he said. In this regard, the head of state considers it necessary to work on domestic demand. “In the current situation, it is he (demand – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is becoming a leading factor in economic growth, coming to the fore,” the President stressed.

Putin also said that now unemployment in the country remains at a record low, but this does not mean that “all problems in the labor market have been resolved.” For example, the president is questioning the situation with the quality of jobs and high unemployment in certain regions of the country.

He also noted that the dynamics of citizens’ incomes is a key indicator of economic development, adding that wages and real disposable incomes of the population as a whole throughout the country began to grow in real terms. Nevertheless, “these are still very modest figures,” Putin concluded.

In mid-March, the president announced that the country was experiencing a slight decline in real incomes of the population and the level of real wages. This year, the goal of increasing the real wages of Russians, according to previous government statements, is paramount. In 2022, the indicator recovered too slowly, so this important task was postponed to 2023, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said at the end of December.