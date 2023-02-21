Putin warned of Russia’s retaliatory measures in the event of the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine

The more long-range weapons systems will come to Ukraine, the further Russia will move the threat away from its borders. With such a warning about the consequences of such actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech to the Federal Assembly during his message to the Federal Assembly, a live broadcast of the speech of the head of state is available in Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

The head of state addresses deputies and senators in Gostiny Dvor, where clerics, public figures and participants in the special military operation in Ukraine are also present. Foreign journalists are not invited.

The last time the head of state addressed the parliament was in April 2021. The Kremlin explained the absence of the message by the president’s busy schedule. Putin also did not speak in 2017 – he addressed the parliamentarians on March 1, 2018 during the election campaign.