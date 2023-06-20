Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

According to the ISW, Russia is planning increased cooperation with military bloggers. The aim is to consolidate the support of the ultra-national community.

Moscow – The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Ukraine war is in full swing. While the warring factions are expanding their strategies, the Russian government is also focusing on reporting. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported in a new Reports As President Wladimir Putin wants to integrate the local military bloggers more into the war coverage.

Military bloggers in Russia: Putin supports new working group on reporting

According to reports, Putin supports the proposal of a working group in the administration of the Russian President. The ISW suspects that military bloggers are meant to be integrated into the Kremlin-friendly exchange of information. The idea came from several Russian military bloggers. The working group should therefore consist of members of the Russian presidential administration – they should coordinate reporting on the Ukraine war. It is unclear whether the military bloggers will be integrated into the group or whether it should only decide for the bloggers ISW not clear.

Reporting in Russia: Putin wants to strengthen support of the ultra-national community

Putin has already included selected military bloggers in his information campaigns. Russia had offered prominent Kremlin-affiliated bloggers official roles in Russia’s Human Rights Council and Mobilization Working Group in exchange for more pro-Kremlin rhetoric, suspected ISW. His support for a working group on war reporting points to an ongoing relationship. According to the current report, the goal is to broaden and consolidate the support of the ultranational community.

Self-censorship in Russia: lack of criticism in the Russian information sphere through bribery

So the Kremlin is bribing military bloggers to get the upper hand on the Russian information sphere to win. At least seven bloggers would have already responded to the offer, probably more now. The problem: The self-censorship of bloggers is increasing and critical words against the Kremlin are missing ISW in a previous report. (hk)