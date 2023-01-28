Home page politics

From: Dieter Dorby

Split

Ex-Bundeswehr General Klaus Naumann explains to Merkur.de why he thinks tank deliveries to Ukraine are overdue and how he sees the chances of an end to the war.

Otterfing – After weeks of discussion, the federal government gave the green light to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia with 14 German Leopard 2 tanks. They are said to be part of an international alliance that wants to provide a total of around 100 tanks. We asked Bundeswehr General a. D. Klaus Naumann for an assessment. The 83-year-old lives in Otterfing (Miesbach district) and was Inspector General of the German Armed Forces from 1991 to 1996. He then served as Chairman of the Military Committee until 1999, including during the Kosovo War, making him NATO’s top soldier. He is considered the most decorated German soldier since World War II.

After a long back and forth, Germany is now delivering 14 German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The right decision?

Klaus Nauman: It is the right, necessary and justified decision, but it also requires that replacements be ordered immediately for the tanks that are to be surrendered from the Bundeswehr inventory. The war of attrition in Donbass is currently in a stalemate. The ability for Ukraine to use these tanks in conjunction with infantry fighting vehicles and artillery is the only chance it has to take the initiative, break the stalemate, achieve local surprise and regain the initiative. This reduces unnecessary losses and recaptures unlawfully occupied territory.

War between Russia and Ukraine: “Serious war crimes are suspected”

Has Chancellor Olaf Scholz hesitated too long?

Nauman: Definitely too long. He wanted the USA on board, that’s right and important. But those who hesitate for so long and give the impression that they are bowing to international pressure are showing no creative power. Late decisions do not bring the influence in an alliance that only the will to lead creates.

They have followed the war closely from the start. What’s your rating?

Nauman: Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been waging a brutal, illegal and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. It broke all treaties and violated the central principle of European security not to alter borders through violence. The suspicion is that a large number of serious war crimes have been and are being committed. Ukraine, on the other hand, is showing excellent military performance and exemplary perseverance. We clearly overestimated Russia’s armed forces, and their losses are immense.

Ukrainian forces in a tank in the Kharkiv region. The troops are waiting for Western battle tanks to defend themselves against Russia. © Vudi Xhymshiti/Imago

Does Putin want to split Europe in two again with the Ukraine war?

The situation seems to be deadlocked at the moment. How will this war go on?

Nauman: This is coffee grounds reading. Considering the goals that Vladimir Putin has already stated, one can conclude that he would not stop after Ukraine. Putin wants to turn the wheel of history back to where it was in 1997. He wants to roll back NATO to where it was before the 1997 enlargement, split Europe in two again, and create a Russian empire from the Baltics to the Black Sea with a self-contained Ukraine had no more space. This is totally unacceptable and no one will accept it. If we did, then our security would also be in jeopardy. In Ukraine, the rule of law, even our freedom, is at stake. Ten million people are currently fleeing, hundreds of thousands have been killed and kidnapped. Of course, the Russian people are also suffering. And above all: Putin is turning Russia into China’s raw materials colony. The war will probably last a long time. Of course, like everyone else, I hope for an end, but if there are negotiations at the end of this year, then we can all consider ourselves lucky.

And the first anniversary on February 24th does not offer a starting point for talks or peace negotiations either?

Nauman: no Putin is not willing to do that. And Ukraine is right in saying that it does not want to conduct negotiations with a gun to the side of the head – that is, with Russian troops at home.

After the tanks, fighter jets could also be an issue for Ukraine. President Zelenskyy has already addressed this. What do you make of it?

Nauman: no They would not be available in the spring, when the next Russian offensive threatened. Pilot training and integration into the armed forces takes time that Ukraine doesn’t have. The task now is to use the new heavy weapons to continue supporting Ukraine so that it can absorb the Russian attack and regain Ukrainian territory in a counterattack.

“Breaking the stalemate”: General a. D. Klaus Naumann considers the supply of German tanks necessary. © FKN

Fighter jets and ships for Ukraine? “Endangered regained unity”

How long will this war last?

Nauman: Unfortunately, we have to prepare ourselves for a long-lasting war in the heart of Europe. But Putin must fail in Ukraine. The central requirement for this is that NATO and the European Union remain closed. Anyone who now makes new demands, such as airplanes or ships, endangers the unity that has just been regained after the agonizing tank debate. That is just as little help for Ukraine as urging negotiations. Both only help Putin. Our key to success is the unity of NATO and the European Union. Only in this way can and will it be possible to maintain an independent and sovereign Ukraine. Only then can one negotiate a future European peace order in the Atlantic alliance.

After the decision to supply tanks to Ukraine, Russian media reacted with horror. A well-known TV presenter calls Chancellor Scholz and Foreign Minister Baerbock “scum”.