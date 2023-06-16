Home page politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin in January 2023 during a visit to the Almas-Antei armaments company in St. Petersburg. Now Putin wants to punish “naughty” Western companies (symbol image). © IMAGO/Alexei Danichev /SNA

With a new law, Putin apparently wants to make it easier to confiscate assets and nationalize western companies in Russia.

Moscow – The Western sanctions meet Russia hard – even if Moscow has already found ways to circumvent the measures. Now the Russian President wants Wladimir Putin expand the Kremlin’s ability to crack down on Western companies in the country, such as Financial Times on Thursday (June 15), citing insiders. The new law would be retaliatory, but it would also bring money into the state coffers.

Moscow is apparently planning a new law that will make it easier to nationalize western companies

Despite the Ukraine wars numerous companies continue their business in Russia, such as a list from Yale University last updated in June shows. These include the Austrian energy drink manufacturer Red Bull or numerous German companies such as the fashion group Gerry Weber, the chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport or the pharmaceutical company Fresenius. With a new law that Financial Times is available, Putin now apparently wants to make it easier to confiscate the assets of “evil” Western companies and make it more difficult for them to leave the country.

Like insiders of Financial Times reported that the head of the Kremlin secretly commissioned the new decree last week. According to this, the Russian state should have the option of acquiring Western companies at bargain prices by means of a right of first refusal, in order to then sell them off at a profit. The option of full nationalization would also be examined, it said. All private Russian buyers of Western companies and assets must also be wholly Russian-owned or be in a process of foreclosure of all foreign shareholders, the report said. This rule would make it more difficult for companies to leave the country.

The possibility of nationalization would always hover over Western companies like the sword of Damocles. According to the report, the Kremlin is thus following the “carrot and stick” approach: Only companies from countries that support sanctions against Moscow would be affected. However, companies in other countries need not fear anything. Putin also sees the planned regulation as a retaliatory measure for Western sanctions, it said.

Russia may have assets: ‘It’s our business’ Putin’s spokesman

Western investors and companies are “more than welcome” in Russia, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary, told the newspaper Financial Times. However, some Western companies have stopped paying salaries entirely or withdrawn from the country at a loss. “Of course, if a company doesn’t meet its obligations, then it falls into the category of bad companies,” Peskow continued. “We say goodbye to these companies. And what we do with their assets after that is up to us.”

With the new regulation, the Russian state could consolidate its control over the economy. Nationalizations of Western companies have been discussed in Russia since Western sanctions began, but have rarely been implemented. Already in April Putin signed a decree, which allows Russian authorities to temporarily hold assets of individuals and legal entities from countries the Kremlin considers “unfriendly”. In response to the “threatening nationalization of Russian assets abroad”, Russia took over the subsidiaries of Finland’s Fortum and Germany’s Uniper shortly thereafter.

In Germany, after the start of the war of aggression and the escalating energy crisis, the federal government placed the subsidiaries of the Russian energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom under trusteeship. Western countries froze an estimated total of $300 billion in assets from the Central Bank of Russia since the invasion began, as well as $60 billion in assets of legal and natural persons from Russia, as reported as published by the think tank Center for Eastern Studies. (bme)