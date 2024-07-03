Early last month, Bolivian President Luis Arce, who has recently faced serious problems in his country, including an alleged coup attempt whose perpetrators are being investigated, met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in a meeting that promised more than just diplomatic courtesies.

During the conversation between the two leaders, which took place at the Palace of Constantine, there was a clear focus on strengthening bilateral ties, with an emphasis on Russia’s exploration of Bolivia’s vast lithium reserves. In addition, both countries highlighted the importance of completing the construction of the nuclear research center in El Alto, an ambitious project that is underway in Bolivia by the Russian state-owned giant Rosatom.

During the meeting, Arce, who is currently also facing an internal political dispute with Evo Morales, highlighted Bolivia’s interest in “expanding its cooperation” with Russia. Putin, in turn, acknowledged that the volume of trade between Russia and Bolivia is currently still small, but expressed optimism regarding the potential for growth in this bilateral relationship.

Bolivia has one of the largest lithium reserves in the world, estimated at 23 million tons, which represents a significant strategic opportunity for both countries.

Last year, Bolivia signed a deal worth more than $400 million with Uranium One Group, a company owned by Rosatom. Through this agreement, the Russian company obtained authorization to explore Bolivian lithium in the Salar de Uyuni region, located in the southwest of the South American country.

Uranium One Group is already planning to build an industrial plant on the site. According to Arce, this facility will begin operating in 2025.

According to information, the industrial plant will go through three implementation phases. Initially, it should produce up to 1,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year, gradually advancing until reaching 14,000 tons per year in the final phase.

In addition to the lithium issue, Arce and Putin also discussed the completion of the Nuclear Technology Research and Development Center that is being built in the city of El Alto, located in the department of La Paz. This project has been underway since 2018, also under the supervision of the Russian company Rosatom.

The facility, which will have a nuclear reactor, is expected to start operating in mid-2025, according to Arce, who also highlighted in the meeting with Putin the importance of the project, considered by him as “vital” for Bolivia’s “technological sovereignty”.

According to Rosatom, the center is being built in phases. The company said on its website that the first two phases have already been completed. They include a nuclear medicine and radiotherapy department, which will open in 2022, and an irradiation center for seed breeding and pest control, which began last year. The third, and most complex, phase involves the nuclear reactor and is expected to be completed by early next year.

“This is the most delicate and longest,” Arce said of this phase.

In addition to the projects involving lithium exploration and the nuclear center, the meeting between Arce and Putin also addressed the import of fuels, such as diesel, to Bolivia, as the country is currently facing a drop in national hydrocarbon production.

Arce also highlighted the agreements in the education sector that have been signed with the University of St. Petersburg. These agreements include the promotion of scholarships for young Bolivians and also the sending of university professors to teach the Russian language in the country.

There are also plans to expand Bolivia’s commercial base in the Russian market, with the export of products such as coffee, hearts of palm and chocolate.

Russian influence

The agreements signed between Moscow and La Paz could symbolize a new era of cooperation between Bolivia and Russia, which are being observed with caution by the United States, as it occurs in a context of expansion of the South American country’s international relations with the so-called “Axis of Evil”.

Bolivia has also been strengthening its ties with communist China and the Islamic regime in Iran in recent years.

In April this year, Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa visited China to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as tourism, technology and energy. The Chinese are also keenly interested in the country’s lithium reserves.

In addition, La Paz also signed defense and security agreements with Tehran last year, with Bolivia showing strong interest in acquiring drones manufactured in Iran. This agreement has raised concerns among its Latin American neighbors and also in the United States.

The political affinity between Bolivia and Russia was already being reflected in the South American country’s stance in international bodies, such as the United Nations, where Bolivia always abstained from voting on resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to analysts, with these agreements, Putin seeks not only to strengthen Russia’s presence in Latin America, but also to secure resources that are currently considered vital for the future, such as lithium, an essential raw material for the battery industry and cutting-edge technology.