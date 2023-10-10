Home page politics

Ulrike Hagen

There is no evidence that Putin was involved in the Hamas attack. Nevertheless, military experts say, he is benefiting from the conflict. Palestinian President Abbas is now expected in Moscow.

Moscow – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas becomes Russia’s head of state Wladimir Putin in Moscow, Russian news media reported late on Monday evening (October 9). Russiawhich has relations with Arab countries, Iran and the Hamasbut also too Israel entertained, condemned the violence on both sides and accused the USA of not recognizing the importance of an independent Palestinian state. Putin, of all people, could benefit twice as much War in Israel benefit, according to military experts.

According to Russian media reports, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to Russia for talks. (Archive image) © Thaer Ganaim/dpa

Putin wants to meet Palestinian leader Abbas – will Russia benefit from the Israel war?

“It has been agreed that Mr. Abbas will come to Moscow,” quotes the Russian news agency RBC the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow , Abdel Hafiz Nofal. Abbas leads the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), a party that competes with Hamas. The Arab territories in Palestine are divided into two parts: the Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas and the West Bank is controlled by Fatah.

Nofal added that there was no possibility of negotiating a Palestinian-Israeli solution in Moscow, but recalled that Putin had already suggested several years ago that negotiations between Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be held in the Russian capital, he said the RBC.

Russia is the savior and NATO and the USA are complicit in the war in Israel

It seems as if the Kremlin ruler, with his… Ukraine war turned half the world against him, slipping into the role of peace mediator in the Middle East conflict of all things – and at the same time USA Accuse of complicity in the escalation in Israel.

Kremlin Middle East representative Medvedev: “Idiots” have interfered in Russian affairs

“Well, NATO friends, you’re really into it, aren’t you? The weapons handed over to the Nazi regime are now being actively used against Israel,” writes Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian National Security Council and the Kremlin’s Middle East representative, on X (formerly Twitter). He accuses the USA and its allies of having concentrated on their role as mediators in the Middle East conflict and instead of “interfering” in Russia’s affairs.

No evidence of direct Russian involvement – ​​but attacks in Israel distract from the war in Ukraine

The US Institute for War Studies ISW states that “the Kremlin has exploited and will continue to exploit the Hamas attacks in Israel to advance Russian information operations about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” However, there is no evidence that Russia supported, directed or was involved in the Hamas attacks. Nevertheless, according to the ISW, Moscow is exploiting Hamas’ offensive against Israel to divert Western support and attention from Ukraine.

The fact is: the USA, like its NATO allies, have pledged their unrestricted support to Israel in the face of the major attack by the radical Islamic Hamas. US President Joe Biden assured the country of his “rock-solid and irrefutable” help.

Military experts: Conflict in Israel is playing into the hands of the Kremlin

In a joint statement, Chancellor Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak assured Israel of military assistance – albeit indirectly: “Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against to defend such atrocities.” But “the ammunition that goes to Israel cannot be sent to Ukraine. This is also a factor that should lead the Russians to believe that things are going well for them at the moment,” said Markus Reisner, Colonel in the Austrian Army, in an interview with ntv.

“Attack creates new theater of war”: Increased pressure for Western arms deliveries

“The Hamas attack diverts Washington’s attention from Ukraine. “It puts additional pressure on Western arms and ammunition supplies,” writes Andrew A. Michta, American security adviser and dean at the Marshall Center for Security Studies. on platform X (formerly Twitter): “This attack creates a new theater of war.”

The fact that participating in two wars would be too much for the international public could also play into Russia’s hands. Kremlin-loyal journalist Sergei Mardan said Russia would benefit from the escalation as the world “will be distracted from Ukraine for a while and will be back to putting out the eternal fire in the Middle East.”