Russia is running out of weapons and is turning to North Korea for help. US Vice President Harris warns Putin and Kim Jong-un of the consequences of a meeting.

Washington, DC – Still in Ukraine war no end in sight. And yet it turns out that Vladimir Putin is running out of weapons and ammunition. Now the Russian President should go Arms deals with North Korea hope. According to US information, the aim is to reach an agreement on an arms deal within a month. That will have consequences.

“Big mistake”: US Vice President warns of possible Russia-North Korea arms deal

A meeting of Wladimir Putin and North Korea’s rulers Kim Jong Un would be a “big mistake,” said the US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday in an interview with CBS. It is predictable where North Korea will deliver weapons Russia would end. “I am also firmly convinced that this will lead to further isolation for both Russia and North Korea.” An arms deal between the two countries is already suspected in the near future.

“Act of desperation”: arms deal will have consequences

“We are united and absolutely certain of our goal of complete denuclearization of North Korea,” Harris said. “But when we think about Russian aggression in Ukraine – It is an absolute violation of one of the most important agreements that we have in the world in terms of international rules and norms, namely the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The Vice President called the planned meeting “an act of desperation” for Russia – and a big mistake for North Korea.

US security adviser Jake Sullivan also warned that North Korea would “pay a price” in the international community through arms deals with Russia.

Arms deal: Putin and Kim Jong-un meeting planned

The USA “We don’t yet know exactly where or when the meeting will take place,” a US official said Associated Press (AP). The port city of Vladivostok is suspected because of its relative proximity to North Korea. An economic forum will take place there from September 10th to 13th.

U.S. officials believe North Korea wants Russia’s food and energy supplies, as well as the transfer of advanced weapons technology, in return. Russia’s priority right now is to… exhausted reserves of weapons and ammunition to refill. (dpa/hk)