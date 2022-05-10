Home page politics

The situation in the Ukraine war is getting worse, both militarily and humanitarianly: the news ticker on Tuesday.

+++ 7:29 p.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense accuses Russia of shipping grain stocks captured by Russian troops from Ukraine to the Middle East in order to offer them there as smuggled goods. “A large part of the grain stocks captured in Ukraine are on Russian-flagged cargo ships sailing the Mediterranean Sea,” the defense ministry said on Tuesday, according to a report by news channel CNN.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, during the military parade. © Mikhail Metzel/dpa

Ukrainian authorities said a likely destination for grain exports is Syria, from where stocks could be smuggled to other Middle Eastern countries. In addition to the food that has already been stolen, tons of grain and sunflower seeds continue to be stolen from Ukraine and transported on Russian trucks across the border to Russia and the occupied territory of Crimea, the Defense Ministry said. The Ministry put the total amount of grain stocks captured at 500,000 tons last week.

The war has also hit Ukrainian farmers hard. In addition to shelled and destroyed fields, many also complain about stolen grain stocks. © Sergey Bobok/AFP

Ukraine war: Belarus sees ‘threat’ from Ukraine and sends troops to border

+++ 5.15 p.m.: The state-run Belarusian news agency Belta reports that the country is sending special forces to the border with Ukraine “in response to the threat posed by the Ukrainian armed forces”. Belarusian troops have also stationed operational forces, air defense and missile forces on the borders with Poland and Lithuania.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: According to the regional military administration in Kharkiv, the bodies of 44 civilians were discovered in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum. The lifeless bodies were found in the rubble of a five-story building. Russian troops have been occupying Isjum for almost two months. Before that, the city was heavily fought over and was heavily shelled. It is therefore unclear when the building was destroyed, the military administration said.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional state administration, also reported that the nearby town of Zyrkuny has now been liberated. However, a “total war crime” took place there, Syniehubov said.

Ukraine war: Putin apparently wants to impose martial law

+++ 4 p.m.: Vladimir Putin “will likely” impose martial law in Russia to aid the war effort. This is reported by the AFP news agency with reference to information from the US intelligence chief. Putin is also determined to expand the Ukraine war beyond Donbass to include Transnistria. Most recently, the Kremlin said it was concentrating primarily on the “liberation” of the Donbass.

Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. © Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

However, the Russian President will only use nuclear weapons for the new strategy if he sees his country “existentially threatened”, according to the US intelligence chief.

War in Ukraine: Mariupol steelworks under fire

+++ 3.15 p.m.: The last Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol have reported heavy shelling by Russian troops. The area had been attacked from the air all night long, the deputy commander of the Azov regiment, Svyatoslav Palamar, told the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper. There are many seriously injured. They urgently need to be brought to safety, he demanded.

Russian soldiers and pro-Russian separatists attacked the city on the Azov Sea shortly after the war began at the end of February and most recently took it. However, Ukrainian fighters continue to entrench themselves on the extensive Azovstal site. They emphasize again and again that they do not want to capitulate. Contrary to recent reports of the complete evacuation of all civilians from the plant, regional administrator Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Monday evening that there were still 100 people there who were not combatants. In addition, in the city, which had more than 400,000 inhabitants before the war, large sections of the civilian population are also holding out outside the grounds.

Ukraine war: “garbage dump” with corpses near Donetsk? Russian soldier probably wiretapped

+++ 2.30 p.m.: According to a report, the Ukrainian secret service has released recordings of a tapped phone call. A Russian soldier can be heard talking to his wife. “It’s not a morgue, it’s a garbage dump,” the Kyiv Independent news portal quoted the soldier as saying. The soldier can be heard saying that the Russians are writing their soldiers off as “missing” to cover up the high number of dead. According to the report, he said in a telephone call that there was a “garbage dump” near Donetsk with two-meter-high corpses of soldiers.

Ammunition for a Russian tank lies on the ground in a field between Okhtyrka and Trostyanets, Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Daniel Carde/Zuma Wire/dpa

War in Ukraine: Separatists advance on borders of Luhansk region

+++ 1.45 p.m.: Almost eleven weeks after the start of the war, the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine are said to have advanced to the administrative borders of the Luhansk region, according to military information from Moscow. The small town of Popasna, which until recently was heavily contested, has now been “cleansed” of Ukrainian “nationalists,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday. Russia has repeatedly stated that the Luhansk region should be completely wrested from Urkain control.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Hajdaj, on the other hand, described these statements as “fantasy”. Ukrainian soldiers should have retreated from Popasna, but the Russians did not break through the defenses, he wrote in the Telegram news service.

Ukraine war: dead after rocket attack on Odessa – “seriously injured fighters” in Mariupol

+++ 12.45 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian government, more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers are still in the Mariupol steelworks, which was besieged by Russian troops. “Hundreds are injured,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. Some of the soldiers were even “severely injured” and had to be “urgently” taken out of the steelworks, said Wereshchuk: “The situation is getting worse every day.”

Ukraine War: Dead after rocket attack on Odessa – 44 bodies recovered in Kharkiv

+++ 10.45 a.m.: According to the Kyiv Idependent, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has found 44 bodies under the rubble of a five-story building in occupied Izyum. Governor Oleh Synyehubov said the building was destroyed in a Russian attack in early March.

Ukraine War: 327 explosives neutralized in one day

+++ Update from Tuesday, May 10th, 9:45 a.m.: As the news portal Kyiv Independent reports, the state emergency service in Ukraine neutralized 327 explosives in one day. The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said on May 9 that 15 hectares of land was covered with explosives. A total of 98,864 explosives have been defused since the beginning of the war.

War in Ukraine: Zelenskyi government appeals to West

First report from Saturday, May 7th: Kyiv – After more than two months of war, concerns are growing in Ukraine that they will no longer be able to win the fight against Russia. The Government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy therefore appealed again to the West to support the country. “Russia is in no hurry to end this war,” Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Integration, told Politico. The further development of the war therefore depends heavily on the “military support” of Ukraine by the West.

At the same time, US President announced Joe Biden on the night of Saturday (May 7th) that it wants to equip Ukraine with state-of-the-art weapons in the war with Russia. The Washington Post reports that the Pentagon will buy laser-guided missiles and pass them directly to Ukraine. The latest generation of reconnaissance drones are also to follow Kyiv to be delivered. In addition, the US would provide artillery ammunition, radars and other equipment. According to the US State Department, the package of measures already approved for Ukraine amounts to 150 million dollars. With that they would have USA has delivered more than $3.8 billion worth of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine since the start of the war.

Ukraine War: Bitter battle for Mariupol continues

In the Ukraine itself, the bitter fighting in the east of the country continued into the night on Saturday. Above all, the battle for Mariupol rages on. The center of the fighting is still the Azovstal Steel Works. The aim of the Russian troops is said to be to conquer the factory site, which is heavily fortified with bunkers and tunnels, by May 9th. In the previous evacuations, only civilians, mostly women, children or the elderly, were allowed to leave the plant in the direction of Ukrainian-controlled areas.

In the middle of the Ukraine war, the United Nations campaigned for the reopening of the port of Odessa on Saturday night. The UN World Food Program said in a statement “mountains” of wheat are rotting in Ukraine because they cannot be exported due to the war with Russia. “Ukraine’s grain silos are full. At the same time, 44 million people around the world are starving to death,” the statement said. (dil/ktho/tu/nak with AFP/dpa)