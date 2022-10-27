Home page politics

Putin wants to give a speech on the Ukraine war on Thursday. The Kremlin is keeping a low profile on the exact subject – but is announcing a “very, very important” event.

Moscow – “Justice and security for all in a post-hegemonic world” – is the title of an event attended by Vladimir Putin on Thursday (October 27). The Russian President also wants to give a “detailed speech” on the Ukraine war himself, as stated in a Report from the Russian news agency Tass called. After that there is room for discussion.

Ukraine-News: Putin gives big speech – his spokesman stresses that it is “very, very important”

Putin will give his speech to the members of the “Valdai Club” in Moscow – this is a Kremlin-affiliated research institute. In advance, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced a “detailed speech” after which questions could be asked. The event promises to be “very, very important,” emphasized Peskov – but without going into detail about which topic the Russian President would be talking about.

The Russian government has been conspicuously forthcoming lately, particularly in its claims that Ukraine is building a “dirty bomb” it intends to detonate in Ukraine to discredit Russia. Putin himself repeated this accusation, which the West and Ukraine consider false, on Wednesday (October 26). The Russian Foreign Ministry also presented alleged photographic evidence, of which at least one turned out to be a fake. Internationally, it is feared that Russia could use the alleged “dirty bomb” as an excuse to further escalate the Ukraine war.

Putin gives speech to “Valdai Club” – It’s about “Russian-Ukrainian relations”

At events of the “Valdai Club”, Putin has often discussed current topics of world politics and made important statements, writes Tass. According to a report by New York Times The events of the “Valdai Club” traditionally provide “extensive insights into the Russian President’s view of foreign and geopolitics”.

This year’s conference will focus specifically on “the causes and consequences of current Russian-Ukrainian relations,” according to Tass in a statement from the Kremlin press office. In addition to politicians, scientists, experts and government officials attend the meeting.

Putin makes a big speech: last time he repeated conspiracy theories

Putin gave his last major speech on the occasion of the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian territories by Russia. He argued with unsubstantiated claims for his war of aggression against Ukraine and heals a minute-long tirade at the West – including allegations of satanism. (smu)