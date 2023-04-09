Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories during the Ukraine war. Now Putin is probably trying to push through the portrayal of an alleged normality.

Annexed Regions the Ukraine : Vladimir Putin tries to portray alleged normalization.

the : Vladimir Putin tries to portray alleged normalization. Ukrainian partisans : British secret services continue to speak of attacks in the Ukraine war.

: British secret services continue to speak of attacks in the Ukraine war. All current developments in the Ukraine war in the news ticker.

Update from April 9, 2:20 p.m.: Washington, London, Paris, Brussels, Warsaw: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already visited some of his most important allies since the Russian attack on his country. He could now also come to Germany in May – for the presentation of the Charlemagne Prize to him and the Ukrainian people in the Coronation Hall of Aachen City Hall on May 14th.

In any case, the organizers are preparing for such a scenario, as the city of Aachen announced shortly before Easter. Personal participation, however, depends “strongly on the war situation at that time and the corresponding security concepts”. If Selenskyj cannot attend in person, he should be connected via video. Planning is also underway for this variant.

Ukraine War: Russian attack on Zaporizhia kills civilians

Update from April 9, 1:15 p.m.: According to information from Kiev, a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed in a Russian air raid on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia. The “enemy” killed “another Ukrainian family” with a rocket attack on the city on Sunday night, said the head of the state emergency services, Serhij Kruk, in online networks in connection with the Ukraine war.

According to the emergency services, the 46-year-old mother was rescued from the rubble, and an older daughter was not in the apartment at the time of the attack. According to the mayor of Zaporizhia, Anatoly Kurtyev, two Russian rockets hit a residential building in his city, damaging windows and roofs in dozens of adjacent buildings. The 11-year-old girl died in the ambulance after being pulled out of the rubble.

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin is currently dealing with annexed regions of Ukraine

First report from April 9th: Munich – The Russian war of aggression has been raging in Ukraine for more than a year. Moscow keeps saying that everything is “under control” in the Ukraine war and that the goals will be achieved. The Kremlin is also trying to create a “semblance of normality” in the annexed Ukrainian regions, as the British Ministry of Defense announced in its most recent situation report.

Regions annexed in the Ukraine war: Putin tries to portray alleged normalization

According to British intelligence services, Russia is deliberately trying to give the impression that the situation in the relevant areas has normalized despite the war in Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin approved the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson. However, his troops had to withdraw from the city of Cherson only a few days later in November – the counter-offensive by Ukraine had made this necessary. In Zaporizhia, too, Russia has so far not been able to conquer the regional capital of the same name.

At a recent meeting of the Russian Security Council, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev was chosen to speak on reconstruction, law enforcement and public order in the post-Ukrainian annexed territories, the British Defense Ministry’s briefing said on Sunday (9 April).

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukrainian partisans: British secret services continue to speak of attacks in the Ukraine war

The fact that he was chosen as spokesman is presumably a sign that the situation in the provinces should appear as normal and everyday as possible. In fact, however, the areas are still actively contested and many residents do not have access to the most basic services because of the Ukraine war.

The report spoke of “partisan attacks”. In areas occupied by Russian troops, Ukrainian residents organize resistance groups and attack Moscow’s soldiers. Other methods of resistance, such as handing out leaflets and painting walls, are also widespread. However, this is proving increasingly difficult because of Russian oppression. (bb/dpa)