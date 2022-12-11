Home page politics

Of: Kilian Bäuml

Split

The Russian President spoke about a possible agreement at the end of the war. He continues to claim that his mission is successful.

Moscow/Kiev – The attack on Ukraine is not going as it did Wladimir Putin planned. But the Russian President himself apparently does not want to admit it. In a press conference he spoke about the war in Ukraine, like the British newspaper The Guardians reported. Nevertheless, he also speaks of wanting to continue attacking the Ukrainian infrastructure. This is reported by fr.de.

“Yes, we do,” Putin said of the attacks on Ukraine’s power grid. “But who started it? There is a lot of noise about our attacks on a neighboring country’s energy infrastructure. This will not affect our combat operations.” The attacks were justified with the claim that it was retaliation for the attack on the Kerch bridge. The bridge connected mainland Russia with Crimea and was destroyed by an explosion. The claim is rejected by the Ukrainian side.

Attacks on infrastructure are considered genocide by Ukraine

Attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine hit civilians and leaves millions of people without access to electricity, heating and running water. Straight through Onset of winter in Ukraine is thereby the civilian population of Ukraine harmed. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin declared last month that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s power grid constitute genocide.

The aid organization Unicef ​​writes that at least 35 water technicians have been injured or killed since Crimea was annexed in 2014. As a result, many villages have been without water since then. The current attacks affect, among other things, the Ukrainian energy supplier Ukrenergo, which can lead to deficits in the electricity supply.

Vladimir Putin talks about an agreement process. (Iconic image) © Pavel Bednyakov/Imago

Putin doesn’t want to know anything about losses, he speaks of an unification process

“The Russians have intensified their efforts in Donetsk and Luhansk,” Ukraine’s presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video on Thursday (December 8). “They are now in a very active phase trying to conduct offensive operations. We are not advancing anywhere, but defending, destroying the enemy’s infantry and equipment wherever he tries to advance.”

Putin himself seems from the Russian losses in the Ukraine War not notice anything. He further claims that his military operation is going according to plan, a Defeat is obviously not an option for him. “Everything is stable. There are no questions or problems,” he said, adding that the public is informed transparently about what is happening in the Ukraine war. In a press conference, the Russian President also said: “The unification process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and will take some time. But in one way or another, all participants in this process will have to come to terms with the realities that are emerging on the ground.”

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Putin doesn’t want to know anything about casualties, even though the war was only supposed to last weeks

Putin made the comments about the unification process just days after preparing the Russian people for a protracted war with Ukraine. When the war began in February, Russian commanders expected a Russian victory within a few weeks. This emerges from plans that were secured at the beginning of the war. In the meantime, however, the war has been going on for ten months and there have also been losses on the Russian side. There are now reports of a possible one Escape plan for Putin in case of Russia’s defeat. (kiba)