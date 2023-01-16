Home page politics

From: Caspar Felix Hoffman, Stefan Krieger

At least 30 people die in a rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Moscow denies the attack on civilians. The news ticker.

Missile Attack: Russia bombs Dnipro – At least 30 dead

Kremlin denies alleged tensions Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 10:00 p.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin the newly appointed commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, ordered to take the Donbass by March. This was announced by Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service. Yusov also said Putin has not given up on his plans to destroy Ukraine as an independent state and Ukrainians as a nation. He therefore believes that Putin is preparing Russia for a long war against Ukraine. The Donbass – i.e. the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk – represents a region in the south-east of Ukraine, which borders on Russia.

Ukraine War: Zelenskyy survives more than 12 assassination attempts since war began

+++ 9.15 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has survived more than 12 assassination attempts by Russian troops since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022. This is reported by the British newspaper The Independent citing Ukrainian officials.

War in Ukraine: Russian forces shell Ukrainian positions and communities

+++ 7:25 p.m.: Russian forces reportedly carried out eight attacks on Monday (January 16) and shelled more than 20 Ukrainian positions and communities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Kherson Oblasts throughout the day. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook. A Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile struck an apartment building near the city of Starobilsk in Luhansk Oblast, killing two civilians. Russian forces also shelled settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, including the frontline towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka.

Ukraine War: Ukraine and Russia work on large POW exchange

+++ 6.55 p.m.: Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia are working on a large POW exchange that could involve as many as 1,000 people. This is what Şeref Malkoç, Ombudsman of Turkey, told CNN Turk. “At the meeting I attended, the Ukrainian ombudsman handed over a list of 800 people to the Russian side. The Russian ombudswoman gave her Ukrainian counterpart a list of 200 people. The exchange is not limited to this list. It is a list of wounded and prisoners,” Malkoç said.

Ukraine War: Russia may have hundreds of Raduga Ch-22 missiles

+++ 5.45 p.m.: Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat stressed Monday (January 16) that Ukraine’s air defenses were unable to shoot down incoming Russian Raduga Ch-22 missiles. Ihnat added that Russia’s inventory of such missiles could number in the hundreds. At the same time, according to the official, Ukraine used to have Ch-22 missiles in its own arsenal, but part of them were handed over to the Russian Federation in the form of gas debt payment, while another part was disposed of.

War in Ukraine: Moscow denies Russian rocket attacks on houses

Update from January 16, 2023, 3:33 p.m.: The Kremlin has denied reports that Russian rocket attacks have hit homes in Ukraine. Earlier, local officials in Dnipro said at least 40 people were killed in the attack on an apartment building in the southern and central Ukrainian city on Saturday.

In a phone call to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian forces are not attacking residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities. The attacks are aimed at military targets that are either obvious or camouflaged.”

Kremlin denies tensions between army and mercenary group Wagner

The Kremlin has no tension whatsoever between the Russian army and the paramilitary Wagner group denied in Ukraine. “This conflict only exists in the newsroom,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Russia recognizes its “heroes who serve in the armed forces” as well as those “who come from the paramilitary group Wagner,” he emphasized: “Everyone is fighting for their fatherland.”

The discrepancies between the Russian army and the Wagner group, noted by numerous observers, had come to light in the past few days during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar: The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had repeatedly claimed that only his troops were fighting in the city Units against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As Prigozhin on Wednesday the Taking Soledars reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense initially objected and two days later itself reported the capture.

Prigozhin then published a message attacking those “who are constantly trying to steal our victories.” In a rare move, the Russian Defense Ministry then issued a public statement praising the “courage” of the Wagner fighters in Soledar.

Any information about the tensions between the Russian army and the Wagner group is “the product of information manipulations that are partly the product of our enemies and partly the product of our friends,” said Kremlin spokesman Peskov.

At least 30 dead after attack on Dnipro

The death toll after a Russian rocket attack on a block of flats in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro continues to rise. According to current information, 30 people died in the attack and 30 were injured so far. Around 40 people are believed to be under the rubble. Rescue workers report that some of them are screaming. (talk with agencies)