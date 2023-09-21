Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

End of the Ukraine war in sight? According to Erdogan, Putin wants to resolve the conflict. He sees no reason to doubt the Kremlin chief’s words.

Ankara – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to maintain excellent contacts with his Russian counterpart Wladimir Putin. It was only at the beginning of September that the two heads of state met in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi, which focused primarily on the grain agreement that Russia had terminated. The deal was not revived.

In an interview with the US broadcaster PBS The Turkish president reaffirmed his good relations with Putin. His country will not comply with the sanctions Russia participate. In addition, I want Moscow an end to the Ukraine war, said Erdogan. “Mr Putin is in favor of ending this conflict as quickly as possible. That’s what he says. And I believe his words,” Erdogan said in the interview.

Türkiye and Russia remain partners: Erdogan trusts Putin

When asked whether he trusted Putin, Erdogan was unequivocal and criticized the West. “I have no reason not to trust Putin. Russia is as trustworthy as the West is trustworthy. I trust Russia as much as I trust the West.” Erdogan is angry that Turkey has not been included in the for decades EU is recorded.

Most recently, the Turkish president was at NATOSummit in Vilnius made Sweden’s accession dependent on EU membership. However, he later backed away from this condition.

Russia’s war of aggression: Türkiye benefits from the Ukraine war

Turkey benefits from this conflict. On the one hand, it sells war material such as drones to Ukraine and on the other hand, Turkish companies work with Russia. The country, isolated from the West, uses the Türkiye, for example to access technologies. The USA recently imposed sanctions on four Turkish companies and a businessman. Turkey is heavily dependent on Russia. Million tourists visit the country every year, bringing much-needed foreign currency into the country. Russia also supplies Turkey with a large part of its natural gas needs, which is why Putin and Erdogan have also concluded a devil’s pact on the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintains excellent relations with Russia. © IMAGO/Aleksey Nikolskyi

Relations between Turkey and the EU are deteriorating

On the other hand, relations between Ankara and the EU are deteriorating more and more. In its current Turkey report, the European Parliament criticizes Turkey primarily for its human rights violations. The EU accession talks must therefore be continued “in a new framework,” recommended the European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur. Erdogan was angry about the report and warned Brussels. “The EU is committed to breaking away from Turkey. We will make our assessments in light of these developments and, if necessary, we could separate from the European Union,” Erdogan said at a press conference.