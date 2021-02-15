Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to extend the preferential mortgage program at 6.5 percent until 2024 and instructed to submit proposals on this issue. Reported by TASS…

The head of state also ordered to consider the issue of a possible reduction in the loan rate for families with two or more children. The government and the Central Bank must complete the order to submit proposals by March 31, 2021.

Earlier, the regulator warned that it is necessary to gradually curtail the program so as not to lead to excessive risks. According to the representative of the Central Bank, it is important to monitor the dynamics of prices, since in recent years they have been growing due to the growth of mortgage volumes and insufficient supply of housing.

The preferential mortgage program was announced in April 2020. The maximum loan amount is limited: in Moscow and St. Petersburg it is 12 million rubles, in other regions of the country – 6 million rubles. Currently, the program accounts for more than 90 percent of all loans that Russians take for the purchase of housing in new buildings.

