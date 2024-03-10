Vladimir Putin visited the World Youth Festival and joked that he wanted dreadlocks

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with participants of the World Youth Festival, commented on the dreadlocked hairstyle of one of them, saying that he wanted the same. This fragment was included in transmission “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia-1”.

Putin noticed a festival participant from Nigeria with dreadlocks while taking pictures with students. “I need to get my hair like that too,” he joked.

The President visited the World Youth Festival on March 6. He spoke with the participants and also spoke at the closing ceremony. The event took place on the federal territory of Sirius from March 1 to 7. More than 300 thousand people from 190 countries submitted applications to participate in the festival.

