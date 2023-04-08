Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Hygiene or a political statement? Putin keeps his distance from new ambassadors and shakes Lukashenko’s hand. © foreground: Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa, background: Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

During the inaugural visit of the new western ambassadors, the head of the Kremlin keeps his distance. It ends up being embarrassing for him.

Moscow – On Saturday (April 8th) all corona measures will finally be lifted in Germany. But in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin distanced himself from his state guests from Europe and the USA under the pretext of the virus. Meanwhile, on the same day, however, he hugged the ruler of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and sat at a table with his security staff.

The reaction of the state guests from the West led to an embarrassing situation for the 70-year-old. As he finished his speech and waited for applause, the great hall fell silent. A video of the scenario recently went viral on the internet.

Euromaidan: USA are said to have started the Ukraine war with a revolution

It was the inaugural visit of the new ambassadors from the EU and the USA. At the meeting on Wednesday (April 5), the Kremlin chief accused the 17 diplomats of a geopolitical confrontation between the West and Russia, like the German press agency writes.

Putin accused the United States of having caused the Ukraine war through a revolution. He is likely alluding to the Maidan protests in 2013/2014. At that time, the Ukrainian population opposed the then President Viktor Yanukovych. Yanukovych refused to sign an agreement with the EU and was considered pro-Russian. The protests resulted in several deaths as a result of massive police violence, ultimately leading to the incumbent government being dismissed and going down in history as the Euromaidan.

Russia: “Deep Crisis” with US

In his speech, Putin also spoke of being in favor of a dialogue on an equal footing with all states. Regarding relations between the Federation and the United States, the President said that they were “passing through a deep crisis”. The new US ambassador in Moscow is Lynne Tracy, who followed the remarks with a fixed gaze.

Putin once again expressed the hope of being involved in the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic Sea pipelines. (Lucas Maier)

