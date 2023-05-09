Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Tuesday (9) that a “real war” has been unleashed against his country. He also secured victory and called “criminal” the ideology of supremacy that the Kremlin says Western leaders uphold.

“A real war has once again been unleashed against our motherland. But we resist international terrorism and we will also defend the people of Donbas and guarantee our security,” Putin said during his speech at the military parade in Red Square for the 78th anniversary. victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin emphasized that Russia “has neither enemy nor hostile peoples, neither in the West nor in the East” and that, like the absolute majority of countries in the world, it yearns for “a peaceful, free and stable future”.

At the same time, he accused the West of forgetting what happened when Hitler’s Germany sought world domination by unleashing war in 1939 and warned that “boundless ambition, arrogance and permissiveness inevitably lead to tragedy”.

“We consider that any ideology of supremacy is, by nature, disgusting, criminal and deadly. Instead, globalist elites continue to defend their exclusivity, pitting people against each other and dividing societies, provoking bloody conflicts and coups d’état, sowing hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism”, he emphasized.

The Russian president accused Western countries of “imposing their will, their rights, their rules” and forging “a system of looting, violence and oppression” in which they also destroy “the traditional values ​​that make a man a man”. .

“They seem to have forgotten what led to the insane aspiration for world domination of the Nazis, who destroyed this monstrous and absolute evil and who spared no lives in the name of liberating the peoples of Europe,” he said, alluding to the Red Army.

Ukraine

Putin also said that the Ukrainian people are experiencing a “catastrophe”, but not because of the military intervention launched by Russia in February 2022.

“Ukraine is hostage to a coup d’état and the criminal regime established as a result, as well as its Western masters. It is a bargaining chip for the realization of their cruel and lucrative plans,” he said.

Putin was proud of those taking part in the so-called “special military operation” and stressed that “the whole country” supports his “heroes”.

“There is nothing more important now than your work. The country’s security is in you, the future of our state and our people depends on you,” he said in his speech to the troops.

At the end of the parade, Putin and the only foreign leaders present – from Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan – left a bunch of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the foot of the Kremlin walls.