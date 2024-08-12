Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered his country’s armed forces to expel Ukrainian units that launched a lightning offensive into the Kursk region in southern Russia, an offensive that has allowed Kiev’s forces to seize 28 towns and forced 120,000 civilians to flee. “The defense ministry’s main task now is to drive the enemy out of our territory and reliably ensure security on the border,” Putin was quoted as saying at the start of a crisis meeting, Russian news agencies reported.

Putin added that Kiev wanted to strengthen its negotiating position in the future by attacking Russian territory, but ruled out any talks on ending the war that began in February 2022.

“What kind of talks can we even have with people who indiscriminately attack civilians and civilian infrastructure, or try to threaten nuclear power plants,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russia’s TASS news agency.

At least 12 civilians were killed and 121 others injured in the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region, the region’s acting governor announced yesterday.

“The number of civilian deaths is 12, the number of wounded is 121, including 10 children,” Alexei Smirnov said during a meeting with Putin.

Under pressure from Russian military gains in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv launched a surprise attack on Russian territory last Tuesday.

The situation in the Russian Kursk region is still unclear, but it appears that Ukrainian forces have crossed the border between the two countries and penetrated 30 kilometers into Russian territory.

Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces supported by armored vehicles have deployed in many areas inside Russian territory, while Russian authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of residents.

In his first statements following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that Kiev was seeking to transfer the war inside Russia, considering the attack to be “to establish justice,” as he put it.

Zelensky noted that Russia launched about 2,000 cross-border strikes from Kursk into Ukraine’s Sumy region over the summer, which he said deserved a “fair response” from Ukraine. “They used artillery shells, drones, we also recorded missile strikes, and each one deserves a fair response,” he said.

In a related context, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia, said yesterday that the authorities are evacuating parts of the region due to the activity of Ukrainian forces. Belgorod is located on the border with Ukraine.