06/24/2023 – 5:49 am

In a speech on TV, the president of Russia calls the riot a “stab in the back”, after a former ally’s militia took over Russian military installations in a city in the south of the country. crush what it called an armed mutiny after rebel mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern Russian town as part of a bid to oust military leadership.

The dramatic turnaround, with many obscure details, appears to be the biggest domestic crisis Putin has faced since ordering a full-scale invasion of Ukraine – which he called a “special military operation”.

In a televised address, Putin said “excessive ambitions and vested interests led to betrayal” and called the riot a “stab in the back”.

“It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the motherland against this threat will be tough.”

“All those who deliberately took the path of treason, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer the inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people,” Putin said.

“Difficult” situation in a city taken over by mercenaries

The Russian president admitted that the situation is “difficult” in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where the Wagner paramilitary group claims to control military installations, including an airfield.

“Decisive measures will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov, which is difficult,” Putin said in a message to the nation, in which he said that the functioning of “organs of civil and military administration is in fact blocked” in the city, where it is located. the Russian military headquarters of the offensive in Ukraine.

Prigozhin had demanded that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of staff – whom he has pledged to sack over what he says is his disastrous leadership of the war against Ukraine – come to see him in Rostov. -on-Don, a town near the Ukrainian border that he says he has controlled.

He said he had 25,000 fighters who would “restore justice” and claimed, without providing evidence, that the military had killed a large number of its private militia fighters in an airstrike, something the Ministry of Defense denied.

Prigozhin’s Wagner militia led the capture of the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut last month, and for months he has openly accused Shoigu and Gerasimov of incompetence and of withholding ammunition and support from the Wagner Group.

md (DPA, Reuters)
























