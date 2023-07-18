Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the country would respond to what he called a “terrorist attack by the Kiev regime” on the Crimean bridge that left two people dead.

“Russia will respond without fail to this attack,” Putin declared during a meeting with government officials following the attack on the bridge, which took place in the morning.

The Russian leader added that the Ministry of Defense is now preparing “corresponding responses”.

According to Putin, this is a “senseless crime” from a military point of view, as the Crimean bridge “has not been used for a long time” for transporting troops and equipment.

“And it’s cruel, because innocent civilians were affected and killed,” Putin added, referring to a Belgorod couple who died in the attack, which also injured their 14-year-old daughter.

Putin highlighted the fact that the bridge piers were not damaged in the attack, as reported by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, and ordered restoration work to begin as soon as possible.

Vehicle traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia to the country’s annexed peninsula, was suspended in the morning, and rail traffic on the parallel structure resumed shortly after the attack.

According to Khusnullin, the flow of some buses on the bridge can be resumed at night, but that of cars should not be normalized in both directions before November, so that repairs can be completed.

Russia’s Investigative Committee (CIR) has opened criminal proceedings for a terrorist attack following the infrastructure attack, a crime provided for in Article 205 of the Russian Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

This was the second attack on the Crimean bridge, which opened in May 2018 and comprises a structure for motor vehicles and another for trains.

In October last year, a truck loaded with explosives exploded on the bridge, considered the longest in Europe at 19 kilometers, killing five people.