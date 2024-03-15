The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, voted online this Friday (15) in the country's presidential election, which will be held until Sunday (17).

A video released by the Kremlin showed Putin entering his office, working on the computer and waving at the camera, before an image showed the screen confirming that the vote had been counted.

This is the first time that the online voting system has been used in Russia's presidential election. The option is available to voters in 29 regions.

When the tool was used in the 2021 election for the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, the independent election observation group Golos questioned the lack of transparency about its use and the opposition reported evidence of fraud.

One case that caught attention was that, in the counting, oppositionists were winning in several electoral districts in Moscow and came out losers after the online votes were counted.

While the population continued to go to the polls for an election in which Putin will win his fifth presidential term (to ensure this, in addition to the lack of transparency in the voting, he got rid of all real opponents), the Kremlin once again accused the United States of interference in Russia.

At a press conference, presidential spokesman Dimitri Peskov commented on a report from the Reuters agency that pointed out that the CIA had carried out an online campaign against China during Donald Trump's government (2017-2021).

“One thing I can say is that we have been experiencing such activities for many years. The United States and relevant intelligence agencies and services did the same in our country and are still trying to do so,” Peskov said.

“Decisive actions to protect the domestic political landscape and our society from these attempts at interference have successfully minimized the effectiveness of the work of the United States special services. However, this does not mean that they have abandoned these attempts,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had accused the United States of trying to interfere in the country's presidential elections, an action that would include hiring “top American IT experts” to “carry out cyber attacks on the voting system remote electronics, which will make it impossible to count the votes of a significant proportion of Russian voters.”