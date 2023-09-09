The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, voted this Saturday, electronically, in the local and regional elections taking place from Friday to Sunday across the country and, for the first time, in the four Ukrainian regions annexed in 2022, and encouraged citizens to participate.

Putin voted in the Moscow mayoral elections after publicly supporting the capital’s current mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, who this time is running not as an independent but as a candidate for the ruling United Russia party.

Four other candidates are running for mayor, but Sobyanin is expected to be re-elected for another five years in an election without candidates from the liberal opposition.

Putin inaugurated several transport infrastructures in Moscow the day before and this Saturday, together with the current mayor, in events with clear electoral campaign tones.

The Russian president’s vote in his office in the Kremlin lasted just a second, after which the inscription “Thank you, you voted successfully!” appeared on his computer screen.

Before submitting his vote by click, Putin emphasized that this election will determine the composition of many regional legislative assemblies and local governments, as governors will be elected in 21 regions, including Moscow, where Andrey Vorobyov is seeking a second term.

Absence of opposition

Amid apathy in the capital, with few candidate posters, the virtual absence of electoral debates and with most of the opposition in prison or exile, Putin highlighted that the elections are “a direct expression of the citizens’ will, an opportunity to influence the future of your city, town and country as a whole.”

“I ask residents of the regions where elections are being held these days to participate,” said the president.

These regions include, for the first time, Russian-controlled areas in the Ukrainian oblasts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk.

The five parties in the Russian Parliament, which all vote with United Russia on important issues, participate in these elections, which Russia is using to reinforce the annexation, but there are no opposition parties.

Non-local Russian candidates in Ukraine

Kiev highlighted that two-thirds of the candidates for the “pseudo-elections” are not local residents and that mobile groups of Russians are going “from house to house to force people to vote”, the National Resistance Center reported.

Deputy Minister for Reintegration of Ukraine, Anatoli Stelmaj, reminded Ukrainian residents that the criminal code punishes with up to 15 years the preparation, propaganda and participation in votes imposed by Russia in violation of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that “high citizen participation was recorded in these regions”, where “alarms” had been raised the day before about missile attacks, which is why the electoral commission imposed by Russia in The southern third of Kherson had to be evacuated twice.

The legitimate mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Ivan Federov, also stated that the headquarters of United Russia was destroyed in the city of Pologi, in the province of Zaporizhzhia, in the southeast of the country, where Ukrainian troops are currently recording the greatest successes in their counteroffensive. .

The United States, the European Union, NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe, Japan and Spain condemned the “farce” and illegitimacy of the “fictitious” elections, emphasized that they will not recognize Russia’s territorial claims and warned mainly for the imposition of new sanctions against those who support these elections, as Ukraine demanded from its international partners.