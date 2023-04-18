By Dan Peleschuk and Guy Faulconbridge

KIEV/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his commanders in two regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims it has annexed, as Russian forces step up heavy artillery shelling and air strikes in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut from Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Putin attended a military command meeting in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and visited a national guard headquarters in Luhansk in the east on Monday.

Putin heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the Dnieper Army Group, as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Neither Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu nor Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov joined Putin on his trip as a security measure, the Kremlin said.

A top Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, took to Twitter to mock Putin’s trip as a “‘special tour’ by the author of mass murders in the occupied and ruined territories to appreciate the crimes of his minions one last time”.

Kiev and the West accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes in occupied Ukrainian territory, which Moscow denies.

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk are the four regions Putin proclaimed annexed last September after what Ukraine said were fake referendums. Russian forces only partially control the four regions.

Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson, the regional capital, in November and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

While several Western leaders have come to Kiev for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the invasion by Russian forces 14 months ago, Putin has rarely visited parts of Ukraine under Russian control.

Last month, he visited Crimea – annexed by Russia in 2014 – and the southeastern city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

A Russian winter offensive failed to make much progress and its troops became bogged down in a series of battles in the east and south, where advances were gradual and came at enormous cost to both sides.

Fighting has raged for months in and around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, with Ukrainian forces holding out despite regular Russian claims to have taken the city.

“Currently, the enemy is increasing heavy artillery activity and the number of air strikes, turning the city into ruins,” the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The capture of Bakhmut could provide a boost for Russia to push into two bigger cities it has long coveted in the Donetsk region – Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.