Location is considered strategic by Moscow; has been controlled by Russians since May 2022

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, made this Sunday (19.Mar.2023) a surprise visit to Mariupol, in Ukraine. The port city near the Donbass region is considered strategic by Moscow. It has been controlled by the Russians since May 2022.

according to Tass, Putin went by helicopter to Mariupol. The visit, the Kremlin press service told the state agency, was to inspect city sites and talk to residents.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Marat Khusnullin, detailed the reconstruction works in the city and surroundings.

“The report concerned the construction of new residential districts, social and educational facilities, public service infrastructure and medical centers.”, spoke the Kremlin press service.

Deputy Prime Minister informed Putin that residents of Mariupol began to actively return to the city. The Russian president entered some of the residences built after the Russians took control of the site.

O Kremlin said to have taken control of Mariupol on April 21 of last year. However, soldiers and civilians took shelter at the Azovstal steelworks and resisted Russian control.

On May 17th, Ukrainian servicemen at the Azovstal steelworks surrendered to Russian forces. As a result, Mariupol came under the de facto control of Russia. The loss of the city was considered a significant defeat for Ukraine.

Footage broadcast by state television shows parts of Putin’s visit to Mariupol.

Watch:

Vladimir Putin personally drove through Mariupol by car Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told the President of Russia during his visit that the residents of Mariupol are returning to the city more actively. The President, in turn, noted the quality of local roads.… https://t.co/dJgvDKC6pQ pic.twitter.com/wJZovquTmh — GraphicW (@GraphicW5) March 19, 2023

Let’s start the day with the best president there is. Vladimir Putin and Marat Khusnullin also visited the airport in Mariupol In two years, it is to be reconstructed to become an international airport. Now the airport accepts only military transports 😏yes, he’s driving😉 pic.twitter.com/7tR0vvwZlD — 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) March 19, 2023

Vladimir Putin arrives in Mariupol, according to Russian state media. Only evidence is this clip allegedly driving into the town while conversing with Russia’s Deputy PM Marat Khusnullin #Mariupol #Putin pic.twitter.com/O7x6ECCcxN —Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) March 19, 2023

Another video of Putin’s alleged visit ot temporarily occupied Mariupol with the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin pic.twitter.com/1da24WhBZP — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) March 19, 2023

#Putin was invited by one one the #Mariupol citizen to check out how they live in the new building. His wife her got a surprise of her life when Putin showed up in her kitchen.

In the end he apologized for disturbing them and thanked them. pic.twitter.com/9TteXxUX9J — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) March 19, 2023

#Putin meets with ppl of #Mariupol

They were taken back bc this was very unexpected. He is asking them if they like the new buildings that have been built for them. pic.twitter.com/wyKGT2zhNI — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) March 19, 2023

1/2 Russian President Vladimir Putin came to the DPR for the first time since the beginning of the SVO – he visited Mariupol and examined the city, talked with the townspeople.

Putin arrived in Mariupol by helicopter, and during the trip around the city he was driving himself. pic.twitter.com/h7R6aB0v4X —Victor vicktop55 (@vicktop55) March 19, 2023