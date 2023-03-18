Putin visits occupied Mariupol Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, it said state news agency TASS. Among other things, Putin spoke with civilians, visited a theater and the marina and spoke with the commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine. Putin was in transit from Crimea on the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the peninsula. As far as is known, the visit to Mariupol is the first time that Putin has shown himself in the newly conquered territory. In contrast to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the president can usually be found far from the front. Mariupol is one of the first cities to be taken by Russia since last year’s conquest. Large parts of the city have been destroyed by Russian bombs.

Grain deal between Ukraine and Russia extended again The deal between Russia and Ukraine on grain exports across the Black Sea has been extended for another 120 days. That report the Ukrainian minister for Infrastructure and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirms that the grain deal has been extended, but according to her it is an extension of 60 days. See also Rafael Nadal continues to amaze: "You don't really see that mental resilience anywhere" Together with Turkey and the United Nations, long negotiations were held to extend the agreement, which was due to expire today. The grain deal makes it possible for Ukraine and Russia – both major grain suppliers worldwide – to export grain, manure and other agricultural products through the Black Sea. The agreement was made because Russia blocked Ukrainian ports in the first months of the war. To prevent exports from coming to a standstill, resulting in a global food crisis, the countries concluded an agreement on shipping routes in July 2022. In November that year, the deal was extended for another 120 days. The grain deal allows both Ukraine and Russia to export grain, manure and other agricultural products through the Black Sea. Photo Umit Bektas/Reuters