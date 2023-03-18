Putin visits occupied Mariupol
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, it said state news agency TASS. Among other things, Putin spoke with civilians, visited a theater and the marina and spoke with the commander of the Russian troops in Ukraine. Putin was in transit from Crimea on the ninth anniversary of the annexation of the peninsula.
As far as is known, the visit to Mariupol is the first time that Putin has shown himself in the newly conquered territory. In contrast to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the president can usually be found far from the front. Mariupol is one of the first cities to be taken by Russia since last year’s conquest. Large parts of the city have been destroyed by Russian bombs.
Grain deal between Ukraine and Russia extended again
The deal between Russia and Ukraine on grain exports across the Black Sea has been extended for another 120 days. That report the Ukrainian minister for Infrastructure and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirms that the grain deal has been extended, but according to her it is an extension of 60 days.
Together with Turkey and the United Nations, long negotiations were held to extend the agreement, which was due to expire today. The grain deal makes it possible for Ukraine and Russia – both major grain suppliers worldwide – to export grain, manure and other agricultural products through the Black Sea.
The agreement was made because Russia blocked Ukrainian ports in the first months of the war. To prevent exports from coming to a standstill, resulting in a global food crisis, the countries concluded an agreement on shipping routes in July 2022. In November that year, the deal was extended for another 120 days.
Biden calls ICC arrest warrant against Putin justified for war crimes
US President Joe Biden calls the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin justified. This is reported by international news agencies. Biden said on Friday that the order “makes a strong point” and that Putin has “clearly committed war crimes”. He added that by no means all countries recognize the ICC, including the US itself.
The ICC announced on Friday that it had issued an arrest warrant against Putin. Specifically, according to the tribunal, Putin is responsible for deporting children from occupied territories in Ukraine to Russia. He would be individually criminally responsible for this because he would have committed the crimes directly or because he would have authorized them.
A White House spokesman could not confirm on Friday whether Putin would be arrested in the US on the basis of the arrest warrant if he traveled there. He only said that the chance is small. The chance is also small that an actual trial against Putin will take place. Russia is also not a member of the ICC and the tribunal does not conduct trials in absentia. Moscow must therefore first hand over indicted Russian officials or they must be arrested outside Russia.
