Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the headquarters of two troop units fighting in the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Lugansk, annexed by Russia last September, where inquired about the situation on the southern and eastern frontsthe Kremlin reported on April 18.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation visited the headquarters of the Dnieper group in the Kherson direction

“The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation visited the headquarters of the Dnieper group in the direction of Kherson,” said the Russian Presidency in a brief statement published on its website about Putin’s first visit at the head of this region in almost 14 months of military campaign in Ukraine.

Shortly after, the Kremlin also reported Putin’s visit to the “headquarters of the “Vostok” (East) unit of the National Guard in the Lugansk People’s Republic”. It is also the president’s first trip to this Ukrainian province.

According to the Kremlin, at the headquarters of the Dnieper group, the Russian president heard reports from the commander of the Airborne ForcesColonel General Mikhail Teplinski, the commander of this group of forces, Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, and other military leaders.

I don’t want to distract them from duties directly related to command and control

According to the official TASS agency, the head of the Kremlin asked for information on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhia directions.

“I don’t want to distract them from duties directly related to command and control, so we are working here in a professional, brief but concrete manner,” Putin said. “It is important for me to listen to their opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to them, to exchange information,” he added.

The president asked the military commanders to begin informing him “about the situation in the direction of Kherson and then in the direction of Zaporizhia”.

In addition, he stressed that Teplinski “was on the front lines for a long time, he made a very detailed report” on the progress of the military campaign, after British intelligence recently stated that the commander of the Airborne Forces was replaced last January but that he had recently returned to command.

Putin in turn heard reports from Colonel General Alexandr Lapin. Photo: EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

This is Putin’s first visit to the Kherson region, which Russian troops only partially control and withdrew from the northern third last November. On March 19, he visited Mariupol, in the eastern Donetsk region.

At the headquarters of the “Vostok” group in Lugansk, Putin in turn listened to reports from Colonel General Alexandr Lapin and other high command about the situation on this front. The Lugansk region is almost 100 percent controlled by Russia, unlike neighboring Donetsk, where it has taken almost half of the territory and where its only offensive is currently taking place in the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka.

As quoted by the Interfax agency to the Kremlin, “President Putin’s trips to the Kherson region and the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as to the headquarters of (the groups) Dnieper and Vostok were not prepared in advance.”

The Russian president also congratulated the military on Orthodox Easter and handed them a copy of a religious icon that belonged, he said, to “one of the most successful defense ministers in the Russian Empire,” TASS reported.

