Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to visit his troops on the front lines after a year and almost a month of full-scale war, but another thorn has been removed by stepping, for the first time since 2020, on the streets of the disputed Crimean peninsula, occupied since 2014. The president appeared by surprise this Saturday in the strategic enclave of Sevastopol, the base of his Black Sea Fleet, on the ninth anniversary of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. His trip has been loaded with symbolism: in addition to inaugurating new works erected by the Russian military on the peninsula, the act precedes the visit to the Kremlin next week by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who calls for both respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine as the extension of the agreement to transport Ukrainian grain. However, its extension, announced this Saturday, is in doubt, since Russia affirms that it will only comply with it for 60 days compared to the 120 days communicated by Ukraine. The UN does not clarify the period of validity in its announcement and merely announces that it has been extended. Nor does Turkey, the fourth party involved, clarify it.

Putin’s visit to Crimea also contains the paradox that the arrest warrant issued against him a day earlier by the International Criminal Court would be valid in that territory. The Russian annexation has not been recognized even by the Kremlin’s weighty partners, such as Turkey and China, and kyiv demands his arrest for the forced transfer of Ukrainian minors to Russia. All after the Ukrainian government denounced a new attack by Moscow on Friday night with 16 Iranian-made drone bombs, of which 11 were shot down, according to military sources.

Putin was scheduled to participate by teleconference in the inauguration of a historical park that includes the Korsun children’s art center, but the Kremlin preferred to make a coup with his surprise visit. “Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] He came by himself, behind the wheel. It is a historic day, the president is with Sevastopol and our country has an incredible leader,” said the governor of the enclave, Mikhail Razvozháyev, with a syrupy tone. The high official and the metropolitan of the Russian Orthodox Church showed the works to the president. “They are developing at an incredible rate thanks to military builders,” Razvozhayev stressed.

The last time Putin visited the streets of Crimea was in July 2020, although on December 5 he inspected the repair works on the bridge that connects the peninsula with the mainland. Putin, so far reluctant to visit the front, toured that day in a Mercedes part of the infrastructure that had been damaged by a Ukrainian attack in October. “Putin is coming to Crimea”, has headlined, for his part, the daily Ukrainian Pravda to give an idea that the Russian president is in an occupied zone.

war goal

Russian military infrastructure in Crimea has been targeted by the Ukrainian armed forces since kyiv gained access to missile launchers, including airbases and Sevastopol’s own naval base. For this reason, Putin wanted to send a reassuring message to his people on the eve of his visit to the area. “Obviously, security issues are a priority for Crimea and Sevastopol, especially today, and we will do everything possible to stop any threat,” the Russian leader said on Friday.

Putin’s appearance in Crimea precedes Xi’s official visit to Moscow from March 20-23. As the war drags on, Beijing’s influence over the Kremlin grows. The Asian superpower presented a 12-point peace plan in January that includes the return of all Ukrainian territories to kyiv in exchange for lifting sanctions on Russia. Moscow appreciated their efforts, but stressed that it will not give up the annexed peninsula. Kiev does not see with bad eyes that Beijing becomes part of the equation to resolve the war, as long as the Russian troops leave their country and their territorial integrity is respected.

Controversial extension of the grain pact

Likewise, China is one of the major stakeholders in maintaining the Ukrainian cereal agreement, signed in July of last year. Of the almost 25 million metric tons exported, 5.3 million have been received by the dragon Asian. That grain export agreement through the Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which expired this Saturday, has been renewed. kyiv and Moscow differ, however, on the duration for which that initiative has been extended. According to Russia, for a period of 60 days. According to kyiv, 120. The UN, which sponsors the agreement together with Turkey, has announced the extension without giving further details in its statement.

The controversy over the extension has dogged the parties throughout the week. “We repeat it one more time. The Russian Federation has given its approval to the extension of the agreement for 60 days”, assured the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, María Zajárova. With an extension of only two months, Russia intends to press to ease the sanctions approved by the international community against the Putin regime for invading the neighboring country. This declaration took place almost at the same time that Oleksandr Kubrakov, one of the deputy prime ministers of the Kiev Government and Minister of Infrastructure, announced that the new validity will be four months.

In reality, Ukraine aspires for the grain agreement to be extended for one year and, in addition, to also include the port of Mikolaiv, which is currently outside, according to what Kiev government sources told EL PAÍS. The last renewal of the pact had taken place in November for 120 days. Since then, the initiative has managed to put a total of 25 million metric tons of products on the world market and to control the rise in prices of basic materials. In many cases, that Ukrainian grain is essential for some of the world’s poorest countries to cope with the food crisis.

“The main challenge is to speed up ship inspections in Turkey. This will allow the world to get even more Ukrainian agricultural products, ”Kubrakov noted on his social media. “Ukraine has been and remains firmly integrated into the world economy and markets. The ability to export more will help to eliminate the risks of inflation and, as a result, social tensions in many countries of the world”, added the minister.

On the other hand, the arrest warrant against Putin from the International Criminal Court has united the Russian elite in a wave of declarations each more furious to defend their leader. For the president’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, the court’s request “is outrageous and unacceptable,” while Maria Zajárova assured that Moscow will not comply with any court order.

Further away was former President Dmitri Medvedev, who took advantage of Donald Trump’s speculation that he will be arrested next Tuesday to unleash a string of insults against the West. “The fools wanted to arrest others in Europe, and on March 21 they will arrest their own in the United States. Take back your country, Americans! To the battle! Destroy the tyranny of Washington! Send the stinking dustbin of history to the corrupt cabal of insane murdering pigs: The Bidens, father and son! WIZARD! [El lema presidencial en inglés de Donald Trump, ‘Haz América grande otra vez’]”, Medvedev wrote on Telegram along with several clown faces.

