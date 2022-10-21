Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a military training center for mobilized reservists in the Ryazan region. © IMAGO / SNA



Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited a training center for conscripted soldiers near Moscow, attracting media attention. It was the first visit since the partial mobilization.

Moscow – Russia’s partial mobilization for the Ukraine war continues with major problems. In addition, the Russian army is moving backwards in the occupied territories – currently especially in the Cherson region. In this situation, Vladimir Putin is now taking action.

On Wednesday he announced martial law in the occupied territories – now Russia’s president had himself filmed while visiting an army training center for the media.

Putin visits conscripted soldiers – and takes up arms himself

Pictures were shown on Russian state television on Thursday showing Vladimir Putin visiting a shooting range for conscripted soldiers. According to the Washington Post-Reporter Mary Ilyushina The footage was taken at a training ground in the Ryazan region south of Moscow.

Russia’s president talked to the commanders and also to conscripted soldiers. This is also shown by published photos of the visit. To nv-Putin wished a soldier “good luck” and patted him on the back. In addition, Putin used the visit to fire an automatic weapon himself at a shooting range.

It was Putin’s first publicly displayed visit to a training center since partial mobilization was announced.

Russia’s partial mobilization – Reports of unsustainable conditions

To compensate for significant losses, President Vladimir Putin announced in September that 300,000 soldiers would be partially mobilized. However, according to independent experts at the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian military is struggling with partial mobilization in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russian military reporters reported that the authorities sent mobilized soldiers to various units without properly documenting their deployment locations. Therefore, families complained to the military leadership. In addition, men with military experience are deployed in units that do not match their skills. According to one reporter, this could lead to mothers and wives forming human rights groups that “will tear Russia apart from the inside.” Hundreds of thousands of men fled abroad before conscription. According to reports, the conscripted soldiers are often sent to the front without training and poorly armed.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj criticized the procedure. The Russian generals burned the mobilized men in this way as “cannon fodder,” said Zelenskyj in his video speech on Thursday evening. Still, they made the task more difficult for the Ukrainian defenders. (rjs/dpa)